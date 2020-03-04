Digital Week – March 3rd

From the House of the Dead (Bel Air Classiques)

Czech composer Leos Janáček died in 1928 before the premiere of his last opera, a haunting adaptation of Dostoyevsky’s novel about a Siberian prison camp. But despite the perfect marriage of Janáček’s startling music and Dostoyevsky’s taut drama, director Frank Castorf decided he can be trusted more than those two geniuses, opting for all the wrong things: pointless video screen action (obtrusive cameramen and –women are seen too often onstage), a garish parade of painted flesh, and a sense that the prisoners are interchangeable. It all lessens the dramatic impact as well as Janáček’s carefully constructed musical cues. The orchestra, conductor Simone Young, chorus and performers do their best to bring across Janacek’s musical vision. There are first-rate hi-def video and audio.