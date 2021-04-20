ARROW to Release Haunted Road Trip Thriller “Threshold”

Arrow Video has announced the release of Powell Robinson and Patrick R. Young’s acclaimed Threshold, available to subscribers in the US, Canada and the UK.

The haunted road trip thriller world premiered at the Salem Horror Fest in October and made its European premiere at Soho Horror Film Festival in November. On May 3, ARROW subscribers in the US, Canada and the UK can go on a trip with Threshold from the comfort of their homes.

Threshold, the second feature from co-directors Powell Robinson, Patrick R. Young and producer Lauren Bates, following their debut Bastard (2015), was improvised and shot on two iPhones over the course of a 12-day road trip with a crew of just three. The results are an inventive and compelling psychological thriller with hints of the supernatural that recalls such indie cult classics as Ben Wheatley’s Kill List (2011) and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s Resolution (2013).





Patrick R. Young commented: “We’re excited to have Threshold join the Arrow family. This is a deeply personal project, and we couldn’t imagine better caretakers than these cult, genre, bizarro film-loving cine-freaks. Our only hope is that this gives people a chance to connect with our actor’s characters as much as we have.”

Powell Robinson commented: “We set out to make Threshold with two goals: tell a very intimate story which all of us could put a piece of ourselves into, and also to inspire others to do the same. Arrow is the perfect platform to get this in front of the right someone who just needed a small push to hit the road with a tight-knit crew and do the same.”

ARROW will be home to a number of exclusive extras for Threshold, including a directors’ intro to the film, a directors’ and editor feature commentary, a cast and crew feature commentary, The Making of Threshold featurette, behind the scenes featurettes, and more.

When a phone call from out of the blue brings Leo (Joey Millin) back into contact with his sister, Virginia (Madison West), long estranged from her family due to years of drug abuse, he arrives to find her alone in a bare apartment in the midst of an apparent overdose. After the convulsions and nausea subside, Virginia insists to Leo that she has been clean for 8 months due to the help of a mysterious group. She confides to her cynical brother that her edginess and paranoia actually stem from a sinister ritual conducted by the group that took her in at her lowest and eventually revealed themselves to be a cult. This curse bound her emotions and physical sensations to a man she has never met before.

With his marriage on the rocks, Leo has his own demons to face. Nonetheless, he is reluctantly persuaded by Virginia to embark on a cross-country road trip to track down this shadowy stranger under the caveat that if he’s nowhere to be found and it’s all in her head, she’ll go to rehab. However, as their date with destiny draws nearer, Leo begins to suspect his sister’s tall tale might have some substance.

