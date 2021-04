Xander is a witch whose abuse of black magic has led him to disaster after disaster. After trying to go clean of witchcraft, Xander befriends a young loner, helping Roland with bullies, girlfriends, and other teenage atrocities.

Chris Kozlowski, Jackson Trent, Clare Lefebure, and James Hennigan star in a film by Joshua Land and Victor Fink.

Loading...

Bad Witch available On Demand April 27 from Gravitas Ventures.