Animatronics. Puppeteers. Months of work. And a killer crew. Go behind-the-scenes and see how CHUCKY was made in this brand-new clip.

After moving to a new city, young Andy Barclay receives a special present from his mother — a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other neighborhood children to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc.

