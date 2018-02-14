“It Comes” – A New Dimension in Terror

Nearly two decades after their mother’s mysterious disappearance, Sophia and Kassie Lind receive an anonymous photo of their mother held captive in a remote village in Norway. Though doubtful of the photo’s authenticity, the sisters are certain the cryptic photo holds the key to solving the decades-old question of their mother’s disappearance. Along with a film crew, the sisters set out on a cross-country trek to uncover the truth.

The village, long since abandoned, is said to be roamed by the Norwegian boogieman – the Buse mann. Confined to the village by an ancient curse, legend has it that for the curse to be lifted the Buse mann’s name must be repeated 3 times by a living descendant of the village. Along the trek, on a drunken dare, mention of the demon’s name has set it free… now it comes for them, comes for us all.

Starring Lottie Johansson, Berna Inceoglu, Agnes Hirdwall, and Anneli, this October a new horror film from iSparked Studios, It Comes claims “A new dimension in terror” and is “disturbing” as the devil walks among us!