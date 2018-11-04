“It Comes” Teases Interactive VR Experience

Ok, we don’t have very much info so far, but …. we have news that It Comes will release a VR experience with an interactive app that takes the viewer into a fully immersive experience in the woods of Sweden and Norway. We’ll get more info when it is available. If you’ve never seen the movie, check out trailer above and synopsis below. If you check out their website, there is also a chance for a free download if you sign up for their newsletter. You can check that out at http://itcomesthemovie.com/.

Nearly two decades after their mother’s mysterious disappearance, Sophia and Kassie Lind receive an anonymous photo of their mother held captive in a remote village in Norway. Though doubtful of the photo’s authenticity, the sisters are certain the cryptic photo holds the key to solving the decades old question of their mother’s disappearance. Along with a film crew, the sisters set out on a cross country trek to uncover the truth. The village, long since abandoned, is said to be roamed by the Norwegian boogieman – the Buse mann. Confined to the village by an ancient curse, legend has it that for the curse to be lifted the Buse mann’s name must be repeated 3 times by a living descendant of the village. Along the trek, on a drunken dare, mention of the demon’s name has set it free… now it comes for them, comes for us all.