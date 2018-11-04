Leprechaun Returns Gets Poster & Release Details

Be careful what you wish for when Leprechaun Returns arrives on Digital and On Demand December 11 from Lionsgate. The devious and deadly wisecracking Leprechaun that we all know (and love to hate) returns to reclaim his pot of gold from a sorority house property…all while gleefully going on a Leprechaun-style killing spree. Leprechaun Returns stars Linden Porco (TV’s “Channel Zero,” Cult of Chucky) as The Leprechaun with his signature hat and shiny shoes, Taylor Spreitler (Amityville: The Awakening, TV’s “Kevin Can Wait,” TV’s “Casual”), and Mark Holton (Leprechaun, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, A League of Their Own), who returns to the series for the first time since the original 1993 film.

The deadly, wisecracking Leprechaun is back in all his gory glory. When the sorority sisters of the Alpha Upsilon house decide to go green and use an old well as their water source, they unwittingly awaken a pint-sized, green-clad monster. The Leprechaun wants a pot of gold buried near the sorority house, but first he must recover his powers with a killing spree—and only the girls of AU can stop him.

Take home Leprechaun and go behind the scenes of this next installment of the long-running franchise with two never-before-seen special features and an exclusive still gallery. The Leprechaun digital release will be available for the suggested retail price of $5.99 for SD and $7.99 for HD.

Digital Special Features include