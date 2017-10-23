‘Live-Evil’ Coming to Netflix this Halloween

Do the ‘monster mash’ this Halloween with the home entertainment premiere of horror-comedy Live-Evil, starring Vladimir Kulich (TV’s Vikings), Charlene Amoia (How I Met Your Mother) and horror icon Tony Todd (Candyman, #FromJennifer).

“Ghostbusters meets Dawn of the Dead caught in the Twilight Zone” (Nerdly) in writer-director Ari Kirschenbaum’s “unique, visually entertaining” (We Live Entertainment) horror romp, arriving on VOD this Halloween from Simian Tales.

When a small college town police station is besieged by “Evil” on a sleepy Halloween night, Pete, the sheriff, and Hancock, his loyal deputy, are thrown into the middle of holy chess-game that could destroy the town, and possibly the world.

Live-Evil premieres on Amazon this Halloween 10/31 with other platforms to follow.