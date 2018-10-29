My Bloody Valentine 3D (2009 Movie) Trailer

Are you ready for your heart to be broken? My Bloody Valentine 3D, starring Jensen Ackles, Jaime King and Kerr Smith.

Ten years ago, an inexperienced coal miner named Tom Hanniger (Jensen Ackles) caused an accident that killed five men and put a sixth, Harry Warden, into a coma. A year later, on Valentine’s Day, Harry woke up and murdered 22 people with a pickaxe before dying. Now Tom has returned home, still haunted by the past. And something else is back in Harmony: a pickaxe-wielding killer in a miner’s mask, who may be the ghost of Harry, come to claim Tom and his friends.