When a party bus on its way to Burning Man filled with a bunch of sexy young adults breaks down in the desert and in the middle of a group of Satanic worshippers, all hell literally breaks loose. A massacre leaves seven survivors trapped on the bus, fighting for their lives while wondering if someone or someones are not what they seem.

Starring Tara Reid, Sadie Katz, Devanny Pinn and newcomer Richard Hochman.

Party Bus to Hell will be available April 13th on VOD, DVD and in select theaters.