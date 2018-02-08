Premiere: Frightening Trailer and Poster for “The Terrible Two”

The fearsome frontline is set between Albert and Rose Poe and their two daughters in the supernatural frightfest, The Terrible Two.

Albert and Rose Poe bought their dream house seven years ago in Greenfield, NC. They had no idea of the unspeakable horrors that took place in the house before they moved in. If they had known, then their children, Addi and Jade would still be alive. Instead the Poes now find themselves imprisoned in the house they thought was their safe place, and battling their two daughters for survival.

Co-starring Reid Doyle (Six) and Devin McGee (One Tree Hill, Max Steel), and featuring the stunning topography of Wilmington, North Carolina (The Conjuring), The Terrible Two run amok on VOD March 6th from Uncork’d Entertainment.