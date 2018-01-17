Return to the Nightmare when “The Gate II” Releases on Blu-ray

There’s only one thing more terrifying than the first visit.. the second.

This supercharged sequel to the horror classic The Gate comes alive with unearthly creatures, heart-stopping action and incredible special effects.

Gate II picks up again with Terry, the teenage sorcerer who summons beings from the other side whose powers can be used to grant any wish. Unfortunately, before the Gate closes again, a “minion” – a tiny disciple of Satan himself – manages to slip through to our dimension. When the creature is kidnapped – all hell breaks loose.

Loyal fans of cult film director Tobor Takacs (The Gate, I, Madman, Sabrina the Teenage Witch) know well the terrifying supernatural thrillers The Gate and The Gate II, based on characters created by Michael Nankin (Battlestar Galactica, Hell on Wheels). The Gate stars Louis Tripp (The Gate) and Pamela Segall (King of the Hill, Californication).

On February 27, 2018, Scream Factory Home Entertainment is proud to present Gate II on home entertainment shelves, available for the first time on Blu-ray – a must-have for movie collectors, horror enthusiasts and loyal fans.

The Gate Blu-ray Special Features: