Shout! Studios Acquires New Remake of Horror Classic Remake of “Rabid”

Shout! Studios announced today that it has acquired U.S. rights to writers/directors Jen Soska and Sylvia Soska’s new feature remake of David Cronenberg’s early horror classic Rabid.

The original 1977 Canadian-American horror film tells of a woman who, after being injured in a motorcycle accident and undergoing a surgical operation, develops an orifice under one of her armpits. The orifice hides a phallic stinger that she uses to feed on people’s blood. Soon, those she feeds upon become infected, whose bite spreads the disease and soon causes massive chaos starting with Quebec and ending up in Montreal.

Jen and Sylvia Soska will direct this new feature from a screenplay they adapted with John Serge from the original Cronenberg classic. Michael Walker, Paul Lalonde, and John Vidette are serving as producers.

Shout! Studios will be working closely with filmmakers and producers in the production process. The Rabid feature remake is currently in the pre-production phase. Principal photography is expected to begin in April.

It’s a tremendous honor to be re-imaging David’s 1977 body horror classic, Rabid, with such incredible support behind us. We are not fans of soulless remakes as seems to be the trend these days as they disrespect the fans and the original body of work. Our Rabid is a continuation of the thoughts and conversation David started with his original piece and modernized through a female perspective. This film will truly honor not only the original but Cronenberg’s entire body of work which would not have been possible without a team behind us that cares about the artist and well as the fans. Shout Studios has always put the fans first and this film will blow audiences away with its authenticity and elevated horror,”

Filmmakers Jen Soska and Sylvia Soska