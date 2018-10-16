The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Takes a Look at the “Inside the World of Sabrina Spellman”

On her 16th birthday, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) has to make a choice between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. With her aunties (Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis), her cat Salem, and her boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), Sabrina will face horrors and new adventures in the mysterious town of Greendale. From the executive producers of Riverdale comes a haunting new tale.

Here’s the trailer incase you missed it..

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres October 26th on Netflix