The Entity (1983) – “Violent Remodel” Clip

Oscar-nominee Barbara Hershey stars as Carla Moran, a hard-working single mother whose life becomes a nightmare when she is attacked in her bedroom by someone – or something – that she cannot see. Disbelieved by her friends and dismissed by skeptical psychiatrists, Carla begins to lose her grip as she is repeatedly attacked in her car, in the bath, and even in front of her children.

Could this be a case of hysteria, a manifestation of childhood sexual trauma, or something even more horrific? Seeking help from a group of daring parapsychologists, Carla will attempt an unthinkable experiment: to seduce, trap and ultimately capture the depraved spectral fury that is The Entity.

