Don’t Believe Your Eyes. The Eye, starring Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola and Parker Posey.

Blind for most of her life, concert violinist Sydney Wells (Jessica Alba) is the recipient of a double corneal transplant that restores her sight at long last. With the help of her doctor (Alessandro Nivola) and sister (Parker Posey), she learns to see again. Soon, however, frightening visions convince her that a terrifying alternate world exists, and only she can see it.