The New York Ripper Limited Edition 3 Disc Set from Blue Underground

A blade-wielding psychopath is on the loose, turning The Big Apple bright red with the blood of beautiful young women. As NYPD detective Fred Williams (Jack Hedley of For Your Eyes Only) follows the trail of butchery from the decks of the Staten Island Ferry to the sex shows of Times Square, each brutal murder becomes a sadistic taunt. In the city that never sleeps, the hunt is on for the killer that can’t be stopped!

Co-written and directed by acclaimed horror maestro Lucio Fulci (Zombie, City Of the Living Dead) and filmed on location in the mean streets of New York City, this is one of Fulci’s most savage and controversial thrillers.







Blue Underground is proud to present The New York Ripper in a new 4K restoration from its original camera negative, completely uncut and uncensored, and fully loaded with exclusive new extras.

Extras:

Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films

The Art Of Killing – Interview with Co-Writer Dardano Sacchetti

Three Fingers Of Violence – Interview with Star Howard Ross

The Second Victim – Interview with Co-Star Cinzia de Ponti

The Broken Bottle Murder – Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova

“I’m an Actress!” – 2009 Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova

The Beauty Killer – Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci

Paint Me Blood Red – Interview with Poster Artist Enzo Sciotti

NYC Locations Then and Now

Theatrical Trailer

Poster & Still Gallery

BONUS! THE NEW YORK RIPPER Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by Francesco De Masi

BONUS! Collectable Booklet with new essay by Travis Crawford