The Posession (2012 Movie) Trailer #2

A young girl buys an antique box at a yard sale, unaware that inside the collectible lives a malicious ancient spirit. The Possession, starring Natasha Calis, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Kyra Sedgwick.

When their youngest daughter, Em (Natasha Calis), becomes strangely obsessed with an antique wooden box bought from a yard sale, parents Clyde (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Stephanie (Kyra Sedgwick) see little cause for alarm. However, Em becomes increasingly unstable, leading the couple to fear the presence of a malevolent force. To their horror, Clyde and Stephanie learn that the box contains a dybbuk, a dislocated spirit that inhabits — and ultimately devours — a human host.