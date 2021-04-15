This Week In Horror – April 13

It has been forever my grisly groupies and fanciful fans, and to celebrate my belated return to the Static brood, please accept my crimson-stained lineup of the best horror streaming right now. A quick guide to help you get your current frightful fill.

Halloween (Shudder) – John Carpenter’s gruesome masterpiece started the whole genre spinning. With a solemn brute in an ethereal white mask and gray jumpsuit, escaped lunatic Michael Myers slices and dices his way into horror infamy on all hollow’s eve. The year was 1978 and Carpenter’s low-budget slasher changed the very fabric of what was then a continuation of the traditional 1950s Halloween. Ghosts, witches, and vampires were traded in for the psychopath and his vengeful kitchen knife. There is a gruesome back story, of course, along with a compelling performance from veteran film actor Donald Pleasence (Circus of Horrors) and fledgling movie star Jamie Lee Curtis (Trading Places).

On a cold Halloween night in 1963, six-year-old Michael Myers brutally murdered his 17-year-old sister, Judith. He was sentenced and locked away for 15 years. But on October 30, 1978, while being transferred for a court date, a 21-year-old Michael Myers steals a car and escapes Smith’s Grove. He returns to his quiet hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, where he looks for his next victims.

Release date: October 25, 1978 (USA)

Director: John Carpenter, Budget: 325,000 USD

Starring: Donald Pleasence; Jamie Lee Curtis

Streaming: Shudder





The Tenant (Hulu) – Roman Polanski’s psychological nightmare was the beginning of what would become his signature trio dubbed The Apartment Trilogy: The Tenant, Repulsion, and Rosemary’s baby. Watching it is akin to putting a complete wardrobe on fresh out of the washer—extremely uncomfortable. Polanski also acts in this slow-burn creep fest with a head-slam ending.

In Paris, isolated Eastern European émigré Trelkovsky (Roman Polanski) rents an apartment in a spooky old building whose inhabitants regard him with suspicion and even outright hostility. When he learns that the apartment’s previous tenant, a beautiful woman, tried to commit suicide by jumping out the window, Trelkovsky begins to identify with her in increasingly disturbing ways. Then, to make matters even worse, he reaches the conclusion that his new neighbors are plotting to kill him.

Release date: June 11, 1976 (USA)

Director: Roman Polanski

Starring: Roman Polanski, Isabelle Adjani, Melvyn Douglas, Jo Van Fleet

Streaming: Hulu





The Evil Dead (Netflix) – Sam Raimi’s contribution to the horror genre included stop-motion bloodletting special effects and breathtaking camera work. It also launched the eclectic career of Bruce Campbell. Unrelentingly funny and terrifying, it will grab you and never let you go—ever.

Ashley “Ash” Williams (Bruce Campbell), his girlfriend and three pals’ hike into the woods to a cabin for a fun night away. There they find an old book, the Necronomicon, whose text reawakens the dead when it is read aloud. The friends inadvertently release a flood of evil and must fight for their lives or become one of the evil dead. Ash watches his friends become possessed and must make a difficult decision before daybreak to save his own life in this, the first of Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

Release date: October 15, 1981 (USA)

Director: Sam Raimi

Starring: Bruce Campbell, Ted Raimi, Ellen Sandweiss





Midsommar (Amazon Prime) – Ari Aster, who thrilled audiences with his sinister and shocking Hereditary (Amazon Prime), takes us to Sweden and the land of folklore and fancy as a group of generation z-ers attend a midsummer celebration. It slithers along until it doesn’t as the momma-told-me-not-to-come vibe bitterly kicks in while the blood begins to splat and curdle. A stellar performance by Florence Pugh (Black Widow) makes this quite the scrumptious sleeper of the bunch. A couple travels to Sweden to visit their friend’s rural hometown for its fabled midsummer festival, but what begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Release date: July 3, 2019 (USA)

Director: Ari Aster

Starring: Florence Pugh, Will Poulter, Jack Reynor, Isabelle Grill

Streaming: Amazon Prime



