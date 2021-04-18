This Week In Horror – April 19

Hello, my gracious ghouls and goblins, and welcome to my weekly horror bin. Please, peak through the rusted keyhole of my den to see what’s dangling, hanging on my walls: Guillermo del Toro’s Gothic scares to Oz Perkins’ sobering dread, of course.

Pan’s Labyrinth (Guillermo del Toro) – If you have not seen it, you should. It is the perfect blend of brutal tragedy, and fantastic fairytale. Everything is pitch perfect, from the most sadistic and loathsome of villains to the most endearing and forlorn of ingenues, Guillermo del Toro’s masterpiece is a wonderous cinematic tale. With all the astonishing monsters swirling about, in the end, the most dangerous one will always be man.

It is 1944 and the Allies have invaded Nazi-held Europe. In Spain, a troop of soldiers are sent to a remote forest to flush out the rebels. They are led by Capitan Vidal, a murdering sadist, and with him are his new wife Carmen and her daughter from a previous marriage, 11-year-old Ofelia. Ofelia witnesses her stepfather’s sadistic brutality and is drawn into Pan’s Labyrinth, a magical world of mythical beings.

Director: Guillermo del Toro Screenplay: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Ivana Baquero, Doug Jones, Maribel Verdú, Sergi López





The Ritual (David Bruckner) – This one took me by surprise. I knew that it was setting up the viewer for a-something-goes-terribly-wrong kind of buddy pic, but the something evolves into a truly wicked nightmare. Great direction and a superb cast of characters take you on a journey throughout the Carpathian Mountains of Romania, to a house, in the woods, for the night, and that something pulsating in the dark.

A group of old college friends reunite for a trip to a forest in Sweden, but encounter a menacing presence there stalking them.

Director: David Bruckner

Screenplay: Joe Barton, Adam Nevill (novel)

Cast: Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali, Robert James-Collier





I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (Oz Perkins) – An intensely slow burning mystery, and completely unnerving horror film, Perkins brings his own sense to the old, haunted house genre. If you are looking for traditional scares, stay away, if you want something to creep you to the core, curl up in a blanket and wait.

Hired to care for a reclusive elderly author (Paula Prentiss), a live-in nurse (Ruth Wilson) comes to believe her house is haunted.

Director: Oz Perkins

Screenplay: Oz Perkins

Cast: Ruth Wilson, Paula Prentiss, Bob Balaban





The Blackcoat’s Daughter (Oz Perkins) – Another slow burner that keeps you simmering in a rusted pot of dread. Perkins smears that anxiety throughout the entire film, too, until he finally kicks you down a flight of stairs. An eerie soundtrack, intense cinematography, all combined with a trio of talented women and you have yourself a near perfect nervous breakdown.

During the dead of winter, a troubled young woman (Emma Roberts) embarks on a mysterious journey to an isolated prep school where two stranded students (Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Boynton) face a sinister threat from an unseen evil force.

Director: Oz Perkins

Screenplay: Oz Perkins

Cast: Emma Roberts, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Boynton





Crimson Peak (Guillermo del Toro) – If you love Gothic splendor dripping from all the chandeliers, bedposts, and elevators, then this artful menagerie of scares is your frosty cup of tea. Guillermo del Toro is an artist first and foremost, and like Tim Burton, his films have a delicious eye of detail in every luscious frame. To be honest, was it an original ghost story? I didn’t really care; it was that much fun to look at and adore.

After marrying the charming and seductive Sir Thomas Sharpe, young Edith (Mia Wasikowska) finds herself swept away to his remote gothic mansion in the English hills. Also living there is Lady Lucille, Thomas’ alluring sister and protector of her family’s dark secrets. Able to communicate with the dead, Edith tries to decipher the mystery behind the ghostly visions that haunt her new home. As she comes closer to the truth, Edith may learn that true monsters are made of flesh and blood.

Director: Guillermo del Toro Screenplay: Guillermo del Toro, Matthew Robbins Cast: Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston