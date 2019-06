Horror icons Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi created some of the most memorable characters in cinematic history. Their unforgettable performances as Dracula and Frankenstein’s monster terrified a generation of moviegoers and when these two legendary actors came together for a series of films in the 1930s, audiences could not get enough.

This collection includes The Black Cat, The Raven, The Invisible Ray and Black Friday, available now from Scream Factory!