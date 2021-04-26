This Week In Horror – April 26

Welcome back to my luscious library of horrors, my dreadful darlings. In anticipation, I’ve pulled a few more kreepy krawlers from the shelf.

A tiny sliver of scares to scratch that relentless spine-tingling itch that drives you absolutely mad at midnight.

Loading...

Audition (Shudder)

This film is, in a word, disturbing. And once you watch this tense and revolting horror-thriller, you can never unwatch it ever again. It will haunt your dreams. It will play over and over in your mind’s eye until you frantically shove the imagery into your imaginary black box and put it on the shelf alongside all your other celluloid nightmares. I guarantee it.

Director: Takashi Miike

Screenplay: Daisuke Tengan

Cast: Ryo Ishibashi, Eihi Shiina, Tetsu Sawaki

This disturbing Japanese thriller follows Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), a widower who decides to start dating again. Aided by a film-producer friend (Jun Kunimura), Aoyama uses auditions for a fake production to function as a dating service. When Aoyama becomes intrigued by the withdrawn, gorgeous Asami (Eihi Shiina), they begin a relationship. However, he begins to realize that Asami isn’t as reserved as she appears to be, leading to gradually increased tension and a harrowing climax.





The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death (Amazon Prime)

I’m one of the few who found this dark and brooding ghost story a lot of fun to watch, and the jump scares are plentiful indeed (if you like ’em, and I do). Still, our actors are wonderful, the cinematography rich and lucious, and the art direction is a pure Gothic delight. This is a fun flick for a date night or a few friends over for a scare, and, of course, an all by yourself treat to watch in the dark. The sound design is kreepy, too, so a good headset is highly recommended.

Director: Tom Harper

Screenplay: Jon Croker

Cast: Helen McCrory, Jeremy Irvine, Phoebe Fox

During World War II, the London bombings force schoolteachers Eve Parkins (Phoebe Fox) and Jean Hogg (Helen McCrory) to evacuate a group of children to Crythin Gifford. When the refugees take shelter at Eel Marsh House, Eve soon comes to realize that they are not alone. The longer they remain there, the more the house’s evil spirit threatens the children. With the help of a pilot (Jeremy Irvine), Eve tries to protect the children and uncover the truth behind the Woman in Black.





1922 (Netflix)

I love period dramas. It’s an added bonus on any gruesome ghostly slasher. A period piece with very fine actors also makes my heart skip a beat. And based on a Stephen King best-seller? Well… This has all of the above. Again, this is a fine-looking, well-acted, and gorgeously shot crime/horror drama perfect for that all by yourself viewing. Oh, and Molly Parker steals the show.

Director: Zak Hilditch

Screenplay: Zak Hilditch

Cast: Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid

A rancher conspires to murder his wife for financial gain and convinces his teenage son to participate.



