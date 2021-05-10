This Week In Horror – May 9

Well hello my horrific horror connoisseurs, welcome back.

And here is your reward, of course, a few more crimson droplets to quench your thirst for disquietude in the dark.





Let the Right One In (Amazon Prime)

It’s subtitled but you won’t care—honestly. It’s a wild and wondrous add to the tired old vampire and serial killer genre and will certainly take you places you’ve never been before. See the original before you venture to watch its American remake (both are brilliant BTW). The ending is flawless, too. It’ll make you want to watch the entire film over again. Which is highly recommended.

Director: Tomas Alfredson

Screenplay: John Ajvide Lindqvist (screenplay)

Cast: Kåre Hedebrant, Lina Leandersson, Per Ragnar

When Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant), a sensitive, bullied 12-year-old boy living with his mother in suburban Sweden, meets his new neighbor, the mysterious and moody Eli (Lina Leandersson), they strike up a friendship. Initially reserved with each other, Oskar and Eli slowly form a close bond, but it soon becomes apparent that she is no ordinary young girl. Eventually, Eli shares her dark, macabre secret with Oskar, revealing her connection to a string of bloody local murders.





The Cabin in the Woods (Amazon Prime)

This is a real treat. It’s for horror fans and newcomers as well. It will make you laugh, cringe, scream, and wiggle in your seat. It will manipulate you the way the characters are manipulated, sliced, and diced, and that’s about a much as I’ll reveal here, kids. Super cool cast with a few surprise veterans (pre-stardom) in the mix.

Director: Drew Goddard

Screenplay: Joss Whedon, Drew Goddard

Cast: Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison

When five college friends (Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams) arrive at a remote forest cabin for a little vacation, little do they expect the horrors that await them. One by one, the youths fall victim to Backwood zombies, but there is another factor at play. Two scientists (Richard Jenkins, Bradley Whitford) are manipulating the ghoulish goings-on, but even as the body count rises, there is yet more at work than meets the eye.





Hereditary (Amazon Prime)

One of my favorites. It took me by complete surprise. It’s pure horror dripping with sickening dread and delicious doom. Things happen in this film that are bonified OMG moments? And then, thank goodness, you’re streaming because you’ll want to watch the dirty ditty over and over again. For clarity’s sake, of course. So, ignore any negative crap penned by know-it-alls, this one sticks with you for a few hours, days, weeks, months…

Director: Ari Aster

Screenplay: Ari Aster

Cast: Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro, Gabriel Byrne

When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited.



