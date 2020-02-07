    The Gene Siskel Film Center

    The Gene Siskel Film Center is the cinematheque attached to The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. It is named after popular film critic Gene Siskel.

    Address: 164 N State St, Chicago, IL 60601, United States
    Phone: 312-846-2800

