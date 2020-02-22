The American Museum of Natural History, located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York City, is the largest natural history museum in the world.
Address: 200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, United States
Phone: 212-769-5100
Photos
The American Museum of Natural History, located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York City, is the largest natural history museum in the world.
Address: 200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, United States
Phone: 212-769-5100
Photos
Copyright © Static Multimedia