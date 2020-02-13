AOC C24G1 24″ Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor, FHD 1080p, 1500R VA panel, 1ms 144Hz, FreeSync, Height adjustable, VESA, 3-Year Zero Dead Pixels

Features Screen Size : 24 inches

: 24 inches Max Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Description

24-inch class curved gaming monitor free sync support ensures a stutter-free and tear-free gaming experience at any frame rate. Equipped with a curved 23.6" VA panel, the C24G1 displays a super-detailed full HD resolution (1920x1080 pixels) at a screaming 144 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response...

User reviews

★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ I have a few firsts with this monitor, 1440P, VA, Curved, Freesync, 31.5". Coming from a AOC 1080P 27" 144hz monitor, I really liked it less the contrast issues of a TN panel. I also had the beef to move up to 1440P at this time.Out of the box this monitor scared me, imo you cannot use the OOB settings. VA white to black refresh colors react slower but with better contrast, just scrolling up and down in a browser the text would dim and get fuzzy until I stopped and then it took a fraction of a second to get solid for reading. This was really odd an annoying, however one of the reason I got this monitor was for the performance mode, so I quickly started messing with settings.With any monitor I get I'm heading into settings to get the brightness, contrast, colors as right as I can. This one just a little extra.So here are the setting I came up with to make it work great via desktop or in game:Luminance:Contrast 45Brightness 35Eco Mode StandardGamma 3DCR OffColor NormalGame Settings:Game Mode OffShadow Control 50Low Input Lag On (On for desktop work, Off for in game, less lag much smoother, yes Off here per manual and it feels correct)Game Color 10LowBlue InternetOverride STRONG (For Desktop Work. Off for in Game, only setting when Lag is set off)Freesync OnDoing this toggle and tweaking in the Nvidia Control panel color settings some, I've been able to get the monitor to work and look great in all modes. Contrast is great and moving your head around doesn't change contrast like it does with a TN panel. This is a real step up from TN.The curve screen I could do without, to me it brings little, in fact vertical lines near the edges get a keystone type of feel going on, it isn't keystone for real, but an effect the curve brings. In the future I will give curve screens 0 points, I'd be just as happy with a flat screen.The Freesync was already chosen in the Nvidia panel which is a brand new feature, like one week old. Good to see it recognized all on its own. I'll do some reading to make sure it is actually working well. With 144hz screen tearing isn't a thing anymore, so going by that in my tests (Is Freesync working?) doesn't tell me for certain.Even though I feel I got everything I need out of it, looking and performing well, I ended up with a 4 star score because there is no manual, there isn't anything telling you about the settings. I know what I was seeing at first and I knew I had to fix it immediately or return the product, so I went through all the settings until I found the ones I needed to fix. I did, but I do wonder how many people get one of these and think "OMG VA sucks!" and returns it?EDIT: This monitor puzzles me and 1/2 me wants to return it. I can get ideal conditions, but there are two settings I have to toggle in-game and out-of-game, the problem is I have to go into settings each time and make a change, also there isn't a way to save the presets. I updated the settings above to match this edit. So I dropped two stars since I believe you need to toggle this often for best results.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Edit (8/18/19): .Update your motherboard bios especially if using new graphics cards like RTX series and new radeon RX series cards. I had an issue with old board bios that resulted in improper resolution output on new RTX cards causing blurriness in games. This monitor at 32 inches requires a powerful processor to transition the screen pixels and graphics card to see it at its best. I recently upgraded my motherboard to an MSI gaming plus and also got an intel I7 9700k with my RTX 2080. This monitor is now fully functional , textures in games are crisp and sharp, there is absolutely no more image/texture blur at this screen size. I cant explain how it happened but it seems the screen pixels are able to transition faster with this new hardware. I was using an i7 8700 non K version which i thought was powerful but with the new processsor i am hitting 144Fps consistently now and it shows with how clear the games look . don't get me wrong they looked good before but they totally look amazing now. If you can afford it get an i7 processor preferably a 9700k or 8700k.Also if you install the latest GeForce drivers version 436.02. u should try out the new texture sharpening tool. It is simply amazing. To use it u need to have GeForce experience installed, during gameplay press Alt +F3, on the overlay click one of the numbers either 1,2, or 3. Select the game filter command, and scroll down until u see sharpening, move the slider to adjust the sharpness and enjoy the visuals.Make sure to reinstall your graphics drivers after you hook this monitor up to your PC for the first time, Nvidia gives you the option to do a custom installation with a clean installation ,which will help to resolve any leftover conflicts with your previous monitor. Also, use the displayport cable that came with the monitor, I noticed that images in games were sharper compared to when I used any third party cable. I don't know if it just placebo but I tried using 4 other dp cables and the images were not as good in my opinion compared with the one added in the box.Okay on to the review,I took the plunge and bought this monitor. Its a 32 inch curved monitor and it is much larger than I thought it was going to be. if you have a small desk u might want to think of getting a larger one. I hooked it up to my pc using an RTX 2080 and it looked good but not great in gaming. I knew something was definitely off. I tried all kinds of configurations for 4 days but nothing worked until I played with the picture boost menu which I finally understood what it does. The picture boost option applies an extra virtual film over the screen which allows u to tweak the brightness and contrast more than in the luminance option. Just go into the menu under Picture boost and enable Bright frame to On , after that increase the frame size all the up to 100. My brightness setting in picture boost is 34 and contrast is 50.Adjust to ur own desire but I notice lower brightness improves in game shadows. I did notice if I used any of the present game modes (Hint: leave Game mode off) under game setting option, it would shut off Picture boost and I would have to enable it again and redo the entire process. I wish we could save our settings presets files in the monitor.Picture BoostBright Frame onFrame size 100Brightness 34Contrast 50Under Game settings,Game mode is off (if u enable, it will disable picture boost mode)set low blue mode to off ,overdrive to medium ( If you have a very powerful pc like an intel 8700k or higher with an RTX 2070 or higher , u might want to leave the overdrive setting off, it adds a lot of input lag and u don't really have that much blurriness with a very powerful pc and gpu.)Freesync to OnUnder luminance,Contrast is 45Brightness is 95 (lower it if you like)Eco mode standardGamma set to gamma 2DCR is offUnder Color SetupColor Temp is set to UserRed is 43Green is 48Blue is 49shadow control 50Once I setup this config, I can now fully say that this monitor is a must buy and I am now totally loving it. playing games on it has been very immersive and u just cant go wrong with this product. Once properly configured this monitor is amazing.Edit: I just want to add that this AOC monitor is G sync compatible. I previously used a Dell S2417DG TN panel G sync monitor, I can say that I am having a much smoother and consistent performance with this AOC freesync monitor in G sync mode. The problem which nobody wants to address is that G sync on native Gsync monitors is broken on Windows 10 since last years Windows March update, the micro stuttering on the Dell monitor with Gsync was driving me crazy. I am having a much better experience now with adaptive sync on this monitor. Games like Far cry 4 and 5 are much smoother. I don't think this monitor will ever get official Gsync compatible certification due to the freesync range of 48 - 144hz. Nvidia will only certify monitors that are 30- 144hz. Even with that , i don't get below 48 fps unless the game is broken like Gears of War ultimate edition. All my games are running fantastic and smooth , u will probably need a minimum of gtx 1070/gtx 1660 ti or Vega 56/Rx 580/590 to fully enjoy this monitor. In freesync mode , the monitor automatically caps ur max fps at 144, u can't go higher even on powerful Gpu.It helps to ensure you have a consistent experience while game, native Gsync doesn't do this and u need to cap it yourself manually. Once again, no regrets with this monitor and it is worth the money.

★ ★ ☆ ☆ ☆ UPDATE: My monitor has had two more dead pixels crop up. AOC support said that this isn't covered by their pixel warranty. I was told all three pixels had to be sideby side to be covered. Pretty disappointed with preordering this.—————I upgraded from a 1920x1080 60hz monitor. I mostly play games.The curved screen is novel feeling, but doesn't really add much to my gameplay.144hz didn't seem like a big deal until I set it back down to 60hz, at which point I realized how wrong I was living my life.The adjustable stand is quite convenient. Good range of both vertical and horizontal tilt as well as height adjustment. Also has a nice hole in the neck for cable management.Considering all that, it's quite unfortunate that yesterday it developed a dead pixel in the upper left quadrant. I've contacted AOC about getting a fix and I'll update this review with my results.In conclusion the monitor is good if you want to hit that 144hz and try a curved monitor out, but YMMV.



View all reviews