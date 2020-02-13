Best Seller: Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD – USB 3.0 for PC Laptop and Mac (STGX2000400)

Features Hard Drive: 2 TB Portable

Description

Easily store and access 2TB of content on the go with the Seagate Portable Drive, a great laptop hard drive. Designed to work with Windows or Mac computers, this compact external hard drive makes backup a snap. Just drag and drop To get set up, connect the portable hard drive to a computer for...

User reviews

★ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Are you a creative? Edit video? Need a back up or external working drive? Don't buy this.Example:85 GB on another USB 3.0 Seagate Drive: 13 minutes. On this drive? 1.5 hours.Get the Back Up Plus instead. I just wish the item description of this product included writing speeds. It just says "Fast Transfers"

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Like many PS4 users whenever I got a new game I would have to delete an old one. I bought this hard drive so that I could expand my storage from 500GB to 2.5TB and that problem has gone away!THE SET UPThe set up was SUPER simple. I plugged in the hard drive with the included cable and my Playstation instantly recognized it. It walked me through the steps to format it and within 5 minutes I was ready to go.USAGEAgain, this was very simple. I started reinstalling some of my old games and the Playstation knew to put them onto the expanded memory as the system's memory was full. It is easy to move the files around between the PS4 and hard drive if need be.PLAYING GAMES OFF THE DRIVEI can tell no noticeable difference when playing the games from the hard drive. There are no noticeable glitches or slowdown in play. All the games work perfectly.I would definitely recommended this hard drive! Especially for anyone looking to expand their PS4's storage. It's simple to set up and works like a charm! If I encounter any issues I will update my review.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Working great work my XBox One



