Best Seller: WD 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive – USB 3.0 – WDBU6Y0020BBK

WD Elements portable hard drives offer reliable, high-capacity storage, fast data transfer rates and universal connectivity with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 devices to back up your photos, videos and files on the go.

★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ This drive is fine for storing your files, but it has a big flaw that almost made me return the 2 that I had purchased, and that is the USB cables they come with.While backing up and transferring files, without being moved, both drives would become unresponsive and lose connection. I thought it was both drives that were defective and almost declared them garbage. But I decided to try new cables before returning, and I'm glad I did. Both drives now work flawlessly.So if you decide to buy this drive, you must not rely on the cable it comes with. I advise you to buy a good cable to go with it. For this, I decided to take 2 stars off.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Thanks to Amanda who shared how to format this for a current Mac. Here is a slightly updated version of her instructions:Open Disk Utilities.From the View menu, choose "Show All Devices."Select WD Elements on the left side of the window.Right click and choose "Erase" from the pop-up menu.Create a name and choose "Mac OS Extended (Journaled)" assuming you have a current vision of OS-X.It will reformat the drive in about a minute.I followed these directions, and it was effortless. I am using this as a Time Machine backup disk. I keep it plugged into the USB hub that I connect my computer to when it is on my desk. From reviews, I see that some people have had disk failures, but I also do a cloud-based backup. But that only backs up my most recent version of each file. Time Machine gives me hourly backups for the last 24 hours, so I can recover something I've inadvertently overwritten.I was using an old Synology 212+ for Time Machine, but after moving, it asked me to reinstall, crashed in the process of doing that, and lost all my data. RAID is useless in that situation. I've thought about buying a newer, faster NAS, but that's expensive, and decided to go this route at least for the time being. Unlike the Synology, which was accessible by WiFi, this won't do backups when I take my laptop away from my desk, but I do my most critical work at my desk in any event.I bought this rather than the $5 cheaper, newer version because I prefer the rounded corners to sharp edges. The rough surface doesn't seem to show fingerprints, a problem reported by users of the shiny newer version. Amazing that 4TB can fit into such a tiny form factor and be such a reasonable price. I am delighted.

★ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Windows 10 recognizes the drive, so if you want to manually move files from your primary drive, that's fine, I guess. What it will NOT support are the only reasons I bought an external HDD: the Windows 10 File History and System Backup features. For some bizarre reason, Windows makes you choose an external drive or a network location--it won't support backing up to an internal HDD. The trouble is that it doesn't automatically back up to this drive either. It starts to--it adds a couple of configuration files--but then just stops, with 0 actual data on the file. It may be an issue with this WD HDD and Windows naming conventions. Windows doesn't like long file paths (one of the reasons I can't really use OneDrive; I never know which files, in some sub-sub-folder somewhere, will be excluded), and saving files to this external HDD makes the file path even longer--so that every file, even if you call it "a" or "b," will be excluded. That's a dealbreaker. They should not advertise this HDD as working with Windows 10 if it doesn't work with File History or System Backup. Merely being recognized by the system is a start, but that's not what I want to this for. If I want to do manual file dumps, I can use one of my two internal HDDs. Not worth the time or aggravation.



