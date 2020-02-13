Blazing Fast SkyTech – Gaming Desktop PC – AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (6-Core 3.2 GHz), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3 GB), 8 GB DDR4, 500 GB SSD, AMD A320M, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, Blaze II

$589.99
Features
- Brand: SkyTech
- Model: ST-BLAZE-II-0001-NE
- Type: Gaming & Entertainment
- Form Factor: Mid Tower
- Usage: Consumer
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.20 GHz
- Processor Main Features: 64 bit 6-Core Processor
- Cache Per Processor: 16 MB L3 Cache
- Memory: 8 GB DDR4 3000 MHz
- Storage: 500 GB SSD
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB
- Power Supply: 550W 80+ Bronze
- Case: Skytech mATX Mid-Tower Tempered Glass Gaming Case 3 x 120mm Ring RGB Fans
- Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- CPU Type: Ryzen 5 1st Gen
- CPU Speed: 1600 (3.20 GHz)
- L3 Cache Per CPU: 16 MB
- CPU Main Features: 64 bit 6-Core Processor
- GPU/VGA Type: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
- Video Memory: 3 GB GDDR5
- Virtual Reality Ready: Yes
- Memory Capacity: 8 GB DDR4
- Memory Speed: DDR4 3000
- SSD: 500 GB
- WLAN: 802.11ac Wireless LAN
- Date First Available: August 07, 2019
Description
SkyTech - Gaming Desktop PC - AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (6-Core 3.2 GHz), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3 GB), 8 GB DDR4, 500 GB SSD, AMD A320M, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, Blaze II
User reviews
Pros: - came with a backlit keyboard and mouse that match the scheme of the computer - really cool light effects with options to change effect - great glass window to see the workings of the computer and for easy access for upgrades Overall Review: My 10 year old son purchased this with money he had been earning and saving for several months. My father is a network engineer and sourced this great and inexpensive first gaming PC for him. Thanks Pops! My son LOVES it. He's able to play his favorite games on it with no lag time whatsoever. Out of the box fast and simple to set up. Great bonus of keyboard and mouse with the same color effects as the computer included. This was a great buy.
Pros: Title just for effect. For the low price it is fast, great video card, and supports a lot of new peripherals. Cons: Just wish it had bluetooth Overall Review: I bought this unit to utilize a 49" monitor but not as a gaming computer. For the price this PC is awesome...
Pros: Easy settup Came with everything advertised. Looks awesome and plays awesome Overall Review: I would def recommend anyone who is looking for a pc to buy from Skytech. reliability and Easy setup makes for Grade A gaming