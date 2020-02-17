    Spotlight: iBUYPOWER SLATE9000W – Gaming Desktop PC – Intel Core i7 9700F – 16GB DDR4 2666Memory – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti – 240GB SSD – 1TB HDD – RGB – Windows 10 Home 64-Bit

    Staff
    FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestStumbleUpon
    iBUYPOWER SLATE9000W - Gaming Desktop PC - Intel Core i7 9700F - 16GB DDR4 2666Memory - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti - 240GB SSD - 1TB HDD - RGB - Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
    $999.00
    Buy This Item
    walmart.com

    Features

    • Brand: IBUYPOWER
    • Operating System: Windows 10
    • RAM Memory: 16 GB
    • Processor Type: Intel Core i7
    • Processor Speed: 4.7 GHz
    • Hard Drive Capacity: 1 TB

    Description

    Gaming has never been made easier than with the iBUYPOWER SLATE9000W Gaming Desktop PC. Featuring a blazingly fast i7 9700F, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, with 1TB Hard Drive and 240GB Solid State Drive storage, this system is powered by a GTX 1660Ti 6GB, ready to game whenever you are. Your search for the...