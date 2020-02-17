Spotlight: iBUYPOWER SLATE9000W – Gaming Desktop PC – Intel Core i7 9700F – 16GB DDR4 2666Memory – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti – 240GB SSD – 1TB HDD – RGB – Windows 10 Home 64-Bit

Features Brand : IBUYPOWER

: IBUYPOWER Operating System : Windows 10

: Windows 10 RAM Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Processor Type : Intel Core i7

: Intel Core i7 Processor Speed : 4.7 GHz

: 4.7 GHz Hard Drive Capacity: 1 TB

Description

Gaming has never been made easier than with the iBUYPOWER SLATE9000W Gaming Desktop PC. Featuring a blazingly fast i7 9700F, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, with 1TB Hard Drive and 240GB Solid State Drive storage, this system is powered by a GTX 1660Ti 6GB, ready to game whenever you are. Your search for the...