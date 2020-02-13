    Energy (by Klipsch) CF-70 3-Way Floor Standing Speaker – Black Single

    Features

    • Brand: Energy
    • Model: CF-70
    • Type: Floorstanding Speakers
    • Sold As: Single
    • Speakers Configuration: 3-way floorstanding, bass reflex with front-firing port
    • Driver Units: Tweeter: 1" hyperbolic aluminum-dome Midrange: 5.5" w/ Ribbed Elliptical Surround Woofer: 2 x 6.5" w/ Ribbed Elliptical Surrounds
    • Power Rating: 20-300 W /channel
    • Frequency Response: 34Hz - 20kHz +/- 3dB
    • Nominal Impedance: 8 Ohms nominal; 4 Ohms minimum
    • Sensitivity: 96 dB
    • Connectors: Dual gold plated 5-way binding posts
    • Color: Black
    • Cabinet: High gloss black baffle with black ash cabinet
    • Dimensions & Weight: 40.70" x 8.40" x 15.60" with feet / 45.30 lbs.
    • Date First Available: February 17, 2010

    Description

    Energy (by Klipsch) CF-70 3-Way Floor Standing Speaker - Black Single

    User reviews

    Pros: nice sounding speaker Overall Review: great for its value
    Overall Review: I bought these to anchor my 5.1.2 surround system. The tonal quality and imaging are excellent. Anyone looking for very good sound, without spending a fortune, should give these speakers strong consideration.
    Pros: The speakers are heavy - but the sound quality is delectable! I was able go hear nuances from my digital recordings that none of the speakers I have used have ever produced. Cons: None!


