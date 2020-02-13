$199.99
Buy This Item
newegg.com
newegg.com
Features
- Brand: Energy
- Model: CF-70
- Type: Floorstanding Speakers
- Sold As: Single
- Speakers Configuration: 3-way floorstanding, bass reflex with front-firing port
- Driver Units: Tweeter: 1" hyperbolic aluminum-dome Midrange: 5.5" w/ Ribbed Elliptical Surround Woofer: 2 x 6.5" w/ Ribbed Elliptical Surrounds
- Power Rating: 20-300 W /channel
- Frequency Response: 34Hz - 20kHz +/- 3dB
- Nominal Impedance: 8 Ohms nominal; 4 Ohms minimum
- Sensitivity: 96 dB
- Connectors: Dual gold plated 5-way binding posts
- Color: Black
- Cabinet: High gloss black baffle with black ash cabinet
- Dimensions & Weight: 40.70" x 8.40" x 15.60" with feet / 45.30 lbs.
- Date First Available: February 17, 2010
Description
Energy (by Klipsch) CF-70 3-Way Floor Standing Speaker - Black Single
User reviews
Pros: nice sounding speaker Overall Review: great for its value
Overall Review: I bought these to anchor my 5.1.2 surround system. The tonal quality and imaging are excellent. Anyone looking for very good sound, without spending a fortune, should give these speakers strong consideration.
Pros: The speakers are heavy - but the sound quality is delectable! I was able go hear nuances from my digital recordings that none of the speakers I have used have ever produced. Cons: None!