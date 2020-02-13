Neckband Portable Bluetooth Speakers, Bluedio HS Wireless Wearable Personal Body Speaker w/FM Radio/Micro SD Card, Lightweight Outdoor Sound Box Private Music for Cycling, Hiking, Handsfree Phone Call

Description

♪【PORTABLE & WEARABLE SPEAKER】- Free up your hands and ears, with this wearable bluetooth speaker on your neck, you can enjoy music whether you are cooking dinner or doing outdoor sports such as walking, riding bicycle, climbing mountains etc. You can free up your hands and ears to enjoy music,...

User reviews

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ If you're looking for audio excellence, look elsewhere - the treble and mids are okay, the bass is laughable and the separation is about what you would expect from 4 little speakers around your neck.That being said, this is perfect for those who:1) Don't like wearing headphones but wants to listen to music/podcasts as they're moving around2) People with children who also wants to listen to stuff but also keep an alert ear out for destructive munchkins3) Casual cyclists who need to keep their ears open and alert to traffic

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Problem is in a helmet there is no room for ear buds or even wired headsets, not only that it's dangerous because you can't hear traffic. These are almost perfect. They sit on my neck shooting great sound through my helmet loud enough that I can hear music while my motorcycle is roaring and I can hear traffic comfortably. I said almost because I also like the wireless in-ear set behind my neck type for the time I don't want to bother others, and keep my music and conversations to myself. the best hybrid would be being able to have a 3.5mm input for a stereo headphone for times when privacy is needed. For both when relaxing and for when in a library.Additionally, it has a MicroSD slot for the times when you want your own audio. Just load it up on your SD card, slide it in the slot and play your music or podcast. Good speaker and would highly recommend!

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ I work at home for like two weeks in a month and it involved long conference calls every day. I typically use the conventional headset/headphone during my conference calls and meetings but it always gets uncomfortable after some time. I also tried to use the speaker but it's either too loud or too low that I cannot follow the conversation. This speaker solves all my problems!! it sits comfortably on my shoulder and was able to move freely while using it. It has great sound and it's on the right price point. It's also perfect for watching movie as it gives you like a surround sound



View all reviews