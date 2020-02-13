SEVIZ Four Retro Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, 40W Stereo Sound, Bluetooth 5.0 with 4 Hours Playback, Portable Speaker, for Home, for Outdoor, for Travel, FM Radio, 10m Wireless Range, Wooden Speaker

Description

Bluetooth version 5.0 ensures fast pairing, compatibility with a wide range of devices and boasts 10m of Bluetooth support for seamless streaming. You can play music with AUX and TF Card in addition to Bluetooth, so you can enjoy music even when Bluetooth is not supported.; This Bluetooth speaker...

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ As the first reviewer of this SEVIZ Retro 40W Compact Sound Bar, I want to make note: This is not a full-size Bose quality sound bar. This is not a 5 channel home theater sound system. It doesn’t tell jokes or give appointment reminders.Despite the things this sound bar is not: It IS a portable 40w sound bar with a Bass Reflex enclosure, four quality 2.5” speakers; connects via Bluetooth / 3.5mm aux cable / USB cable / TF card; Boasts 4-5 hours battery life (play time) and has built-in mic for hands-free calling.I bought this with fingers crossed, hopeful that I could improve the sound from my 10 year old flatscreen TV for $20. Now, I’m getting clear and balanced sound at louder-than-necessary volumes. Whether it’s used for a college dorm room or living room TV - this will do the trick and do it well.Could it be better? Sure. Solid wood instead of laminate would be great. EQ knobs would be fantastic. A speaker grill/grill cloth would be a nice touch. But would it still be $20? No? Never mind. It’s great as-is.If you can appreciate this compact sound bar for what it is, and can buy it for $20 as I just did... just click “Buy it Now” and put your audio solution needs to rest.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ For the money. the 40watt model and the 20 watt are the best "bang" for your buck. I purchased the 20watt and the 40watt just recently. They can both connect to dual audio bluetooth, both speakers hit lows mids and highs very well. ESPECIALLY IN CONCERT together! The 40watt is clearly louder, as it should be. But the little 20watt puts off more bass imo. All I listen to is super bass heavy EDM/dubstep, neither speaker has had a problem being completely cranked. The batteries, again "volume all the way up" will last 3 hours for sure on either model! The 20 watt has 2 drivers that appear to be bigger than the 40watts "4 drivers" I would say the 20's are about a quarter of an inch bigger, and it can be felt! Build quality* is perfect except for one small thing.. the volume knob on the 20watt shows a counterclockwise rotation will turn it up, but it is a clockwise rotation that does it. The 40watt has firm positive buttons!

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Impressively loud sound and stays clear at high volumes. I love the wood grain build. Looks both vintage and classy. Haven't tried the FM radio yet but the Bluetooth speaker sounds great.



