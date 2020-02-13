Trending: Digital Camera Vlogging Camera 2.7K 24MP Full HD Camera for YouTube 3.0 Inch 180 Degree Rotation Flip Screen with Retractable Flash Light

Description

It is a digital camera more suitable for entry-level users and it is a wonderful gift for your elder parents and young children to record every wonderful moment of their life.TIPS: 1.Micro SD card /tripod does not come with standard package and you need to purchase it separately. 2.Normally we...

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ This digital camera has a flip screen which is great for video blogging or vlogging. I needed something relatively inexpensive for my 12 year old son to capture his adventures on a recent camping trip. The camera has a 4x digital zoom, so the lens does not extend out. The lens is pretty protected and inset from the front of the camera body. There is a switch to open the flash. My son really liked that the LCD screen flipped upwards so you can see what you are capturing in a selfie type mode. Most of the common modes like self-timer, continuous burst, anti-shake, and face detection are available. My only complaint was that the body had a very cheap feel to it, but my son did not care. He came back with a love of cameras and tons of self-videos he took of him and his friends.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Great camera for an awesome price! Pictures are perfect and set up was super easy. It’s small enough for a handbag but attachments can be added. Family pictures, holiday pictures whatever you need, its covered!

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Overall my experience for having this camera is great. I'm very Impressed by this small but high resolution digital camera/cam coder with full HD resolution and great LED display. it comes with strap in the bag and rechargeable battery and charging cable and instruction is easy to read and follow through . I also like it supports multiple languages. This camera has features such as anti-shaking, face detection and smile shooting, all of which can be utilized for capturing high quality pictures. This camera is perfect for a beginning vlogger and it exceeded my expectations. I love being able take selfies/record vlogs and seeing what I’m actually recording. Just make sure that you have to buy micro SD card since this camera doesn't come with one. I would definitely recommend it to people who just starts vlogging.



