Trending: Digital Camera,2.7 Inch HD Camera for Backpacking Rechargeable Mini Camera Students Cameras Pocket Cameras Digital with Zoom Compact Cameras for Photography (Black)

Description

Make sure this fits by entering your model number.; 【Mini Digital Camera】18 Mega pixels CMOS sensor,support image capture and video shooting.The image format is JPEG,the video format is AVI.2.7 Inch LCD display and 8X digital zoom.This is a cost-effective entry-level ordinary camera,easy to...

User reviews

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ This is such a great alternative for your phone when taking lots of pictures and videos. I needed a small camera that is lightweight and small enough to slip in my purse and this fits the bill. I purchase this for work since we take lots of photos and videos with this, I can just easily remove the memory card for them to copy instead of giving them my phone. The quality is pretty decent as well as the zoom. I like that it comes with a hand strap so it won't fall easily. This is not a professional camera but it does exactly what I needed.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Lots of features battery seems to last as most digital cameras. Simple interface. Picture quality is as good as most simple cameras. Has digital zoom up to 8x. Nice little camera to carry in a women's purse or a backpack to capture those unexpected moments

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ There have been times on vacation where I'd like to take pictures, but I don't want to take my phone for fear of it getting lost or stolen. We haven't gone on vacation since I've purchased this, but I already know this will be great for capturing memories so we don't have to miss out.



View all reviews