Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – Limited Edition

Welcome to the world of Ultimate Ears. Hear your music like never before with Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM, the super-portable Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly big sound that is clear, crisp, and full of big, beautiful bass. And even better, with 10 hours of playback and a completely waterproof...

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ I went and compared 3 similar portable speakers with each other (same price of around $100 each):JBL Flip 4- Best quality sound of the 3 (amazing quality - very similar to Bose Soundlink Mini)- No noticeable crackle at max volume with high treble in music- Strongest/deepest bass (my table was shaking on max volume)- Very loud max volumeUltimate Ears WONDERBOOM- Smaller than JBL 4 but larger than Bose Micro- Crackling at max volume for some songs with high treble (Was not expecting this)- Bass is not as strong (very slight bass)- Very loud max volume (similar to JBL 4)Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth- Smallest of the 3- Max sound was at 75% that of JBL 4/Ultimate Ears- Sounds "muffled" and not clear (quality is not even close to that of Bose Soundlink Mini)- Exposed charging slot (is this really waterproof?)Overall - I would pick JBL (amazing quality & very similar to Bose Soundlink Mini, but waterproof!) and Ultimate Ears for portability (75 % size of JBL 4). The Bose Micro, although very small, had really poor quality sound for the price (most disappointing).

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Wowowow. So glad I made this purchase. Tested this little guy out on a camping trip this past weekend and it blew us all away. Its small, light weight, and with the bright blue color I picked, super easy to find when you're rummaging around in your tent. The sound on this thing is really impressive. Really clear sound and nice bass for something so little. Plus it can get REALLY loud. We have a Google Home and Google Home mini at home and the UE Wonderboom has way better sound then the Mini. Plus, portability is a no brainer. Love that it has the loop on top to attach to a backpack.My only con to the wonderboom is battery indicator. When I received it, I looked up the manual and said that you hold the volume up + volume down on the unit to hear a "tone" that will indicate what the battery level is at. That there is a High, Medium and Low tone. Well I had no idea what tone I was hearing when I pushed the buttons. I was googling like crazy trying to hear/understand which tone the device was at. Charged it over night and realized what the difference was: The "High" battery tone has three little chimes that are higher pitch. The "Medium" get a little lower in pitch, with two chimes. And the "Low" is deepest in pitch and only has one chime.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Very impressed with the sound/size ratio for this speaker. In fact I dithered between 4 and 5 stars, but the sound for the size is so good I went with five in spite of some minor issues (no audio in and determining battery level is not simple)I actually dropped it accidently from counter height to a tile floor and it was fine.The giant plus and vertical line are the volume control buttons.The waterproof claim does NOT mean you can actually float it around in your pool (you can have it immersed one meter (about 3 feet) underwater for 30 minutes) but it does float. Make sure you close the little rubber door that has the USB charger input before getting it wet.I would not use this in a shower directly, it has a pattern to the surface that collects soap scum. I was able to scrub this off, but it is a bit annoying.Tap the UE button once to play or hit pause. Press again to resume the track. Tap it twice to skip to the next song. Long press it to sync with another nearby Wonderboom speaker.. Press again to resume the track.Pairing was simple, paired with a Chromebook and an android phone with no trouble. For the Chromebook it would stay connected about 40 feet (through walls), with the phone it was about 30 feet. Line of sight worked for at least 60 feet.A total of three trials, playing at full volume (to test it) the battery lasted 6 hours, 5.5 hours and a little over 6 hours. I am sure it would last longer at a lower volume.You can push both volume buttons at the same time and it gives you an audio tone to tell you it is it “high” charge which is a series of notes of increasing pitch, “medium” charge which is a couple of tones, and “low” which is a series of decreasing pitch notes.You cannot tell the battery level visually. The directions said 2.8 hours, so I left it 3 hours it was still giving me the “medium tone"After five hours I got the “high” charge. I am not a fan of this sort of battery indicator.You cannot tell the battery level visually. The directions said 2.8 hours, so I left it for 3 and it seemed fully charged but again, there is no visual indicator. After 2.8 hours it was still giving me the “medium” tone. After five hours I got the “high” charge. I am not a fan of this sort of battery indicator. I also would really like an audio jack, I have a couple other Bluetooth speakers and both have this option. It uses less power from the device being used to play it, and I can also use them with my Sansa Clip that does not have Bluetooth.



