1917 [Blu-ray]

Sam Mendes, the Oscar-winning director of Skyfall, Spectre and American Beauty, brings his singular vision to this World War I epic.

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them.



