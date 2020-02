When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey dies just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc arrives at his estate to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Thrombey’s untimely demise.

Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis – Directed by Rian Johnson