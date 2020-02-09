Dukes of Hazzard: The Complete Series (DVD)

$97.99
Buy This Item
walmart.com
walmart.com
Features
- Manufacturer Part Number: D693112D
- Studio & Production Company: WARNER HOME VIDEO
- Genre: Comedy
- Actors: Tisch Raye, Ben Jones, Tom Wopat, Lou Walker, Dennis Haskins, John Schneider, Gillaaron Houck, Waylon Jennings, Catherine Bach, Dan Fitzgerald, Sonny Shroyer, Ernie Lively, Sorrell Booke, Denver Pyle, James Best
- Original Languages: English
Description
Bo and Luke Duke have been in trouble with the law since the day they were born. Along with their cousin Daisy and Uncle Jesse, Bo and Luke race through the Southern hills in their 1969 Dodge Charger, The General Lee, keeping one step ahead of Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane and thwarting the plots of...