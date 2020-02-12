Featured Laptop Deals

$499.99
Features
- Brand: Acer
- Series: Aspire 5
- Model: A515-54G-54QQ
- Color: Charcoal Black
- Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8265U 1.60 GHz
- Screen: 15.6" FHD
- Memory: 8 GB DDR4
- Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce MX250
- Video Memory: 2 GB GDDR5
- Communication: Gigabit LAN and WLAN
- Dimensions (W x D x H): 14.31" x 9.86" x 0.71"
- Weight: 3.97 lbs.
- CPU Type: Intel Core i5 8th Gen
- CPU Speed: 8265U (1.60 GHz)
- Core Name: Whiskey Lake
- Turbo Frequency: Up to 3.90 GHz
- Number of Cores: Quad-core Processor
- CPU L3 Cache: 6 MB
- Screen Size: 15.6"
- Touchscreen: No
- Wide Screen Support: Yes
- Display Type: Full HD
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- LCD Features: TN Panel
- GPU/VPU: NVIDIA GeForce MX250
- Graphic Type: Dedicated Card
- Storage Spec: 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Memory Spec: 4 GB onboard + 4 GB x 1
- Memory Slot (Total): 1
- Max Memory Supported: 20 GB (4 GB onboard + 16 GB x 1)
- Optical Drive Type: No
- LAN: 10/100/1000Mbps
- WLAN: 802.11ac WiFi featuring 2x2 MU-MIMO technology (Dual-Band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.2
- USB: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (up to 5 Gbps) 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (one with Power-off Charging) 1 x USB 2.0
- HDMI: 1 x HDMI
- Audio Ports: 1 x Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack
- Audio: Acer TrueHarmony Technology Acer Purified.Voice Technology with Two Built-in Microphones Compatible with Cortana with Voice
- Speaker: Two Built-in Stereo Speakers
- Backlit Keyboard: Backlit
- Webcam: HD Webcam (1280 x 720)
- Style: Thin and Light
- Type: Mainstream
- Usage: Consumer
- Battery: Lithium Ion
- Battery Life: Up to 9.5 hours battery life
- Package Content: Aspire 5 A515-54G-54QQ Notebook Lithium Ion Battery AC Adapter
Description
Acer Laptop Aspire 5 A515-54G-54QQ Intel Core i5 8th Gen 8265U (1.60 GHz) 8 GB Memory 512 GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce MX250 15.6" Windows 10 Home 64-bit (Only @ Newegg)
User reviews
Pros: This is a great low- to -mid-end gaming laptop for a pre-teen. My son loves it. Cons: My only issue, and one that I'm concerned speaks to its longevity, is the W key fell off after less than 2 months of use. Now, he uses that key A LOT, but even if he used it 24 hours a day for those two months it shouldn't have failed. Buyer beware. Overall Review: My experience is just a single data point, but be wary of the keyboard quality.
Pros: Good battery life, Fast NVMe storage, Fast i7 processor, HDMI output, Space for an extra HDD/SSD, 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradeable to 20GB), backlit keyboard, 5GHz WiFi, 2xUSB3.0 and 1xUSB 2.0, Graphics card is nothing fancy but at least it has one, speakers are not great but not bad either, I didn’t think I would use the Bluetooth much but I’ve used it tons and it’s super reliable. Cons: Fan can be noisy, ethernet port/connector is horribly cheap, charging port is even worse (you could snap it off with one finger). The arrow keys (and a few others) are a bit awkward. The battery is internal and there is no access panel for the ram/ssd, so taking it apart or removing the battery is a PITA. Overall Review: For what you give, it’s probably one of the best deals you will find, honestly. Performance - Great Value - Excellent Ergonomics - Average Durability - Average
Pros: Fast startup, lightweight, backlit keyboard Cons: Gets very hot with heavy use/light gaming Overall Review: This is a great laptop for the price and is perfect for a college student! My only complaint is that it can get very hot at times.
HP Laptop ProBook 450 G6 5YH15UT#ABA Intel Core i7 8th Gen 8565U (1.80 GHz) 16 GB Memory 256 GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce MX130 15.6" Windows 10 Pro 64-bit, HP
$919.99
Features
- Brand: HP
- Series: ProBook 450 G6
- Model: 5YH15UT#ABA
- Color: Pike silver aluminum
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8565U 1.80 GHz
- Screen: 15.6" FHD
- Memory: 16 GB DDR4
- Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce MX130
- Video Memory: 2 GB GDDR5
- Dimensions (W x D x H): 14.37" x 10.11" x 0.75"
- Weight: 4.41 lbs.
- Other Features: Fingerprint reader
- CPU Type: Intel Core i7 8th Gen
- CPU Speed: 8565U (1.80 GHz)
- Core Name: Whiskey Lake
- Turbo Frequency: Up to 4.60 GHz
- Number of Cores: Quad-core Processor
- CPU L3 Cache: 8 MB
- Screen Size: 15.6"
- Touchscreen: No
- Wide Screen Support: Yes
- Display Type: Full HD
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- LCD Features: IPS anti-glare LED-backlit
- GPU/VPU: NVIDIA GeForce MX130
- Graphic Type: Dedicated Card
- Storage Spec: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Memory Speed: DDR4 2400
- Memory Spec: 16 GB x 1
- Optical Drive Type: No
- LAN: 10/100/1000Mbps
- WLAN: 802.11ac Wireless LAN
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.2
- USB: 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (Power delivery, DisplayPort) 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 1 x USB 3.0 (charging)
- HDMI: 1 x HDMI
- Audio Ports: 1 x Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack
- Audio: Single digital microphone
- Touchpad: Clickpad with image sensor, multi-touch gestures enabled, taps enabled as default
- Keyboard: Full-size, spill-resistant, backlit keyboard with numeric keypad
- Backlit Keyboard: Backlit
- Webcam: 720p HD webcam
- Style: Thin and Light
- Type: Mainstream
- Usage: Business
- AC Adapter: 65-watt AC adapter
- Battery: HP Long Life 3-cell, 45 Wh Li-ion
- Battery Life: Up to 12 hours and 30 minutes
Description
HP Laptop ProBook 450 G6 5YH15UT#ABA Intel Core i7 8th Gen 8565U (1.80 GHz) 16 GB Memory 256 GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce MX130 15.6" Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
User reviews
Pros: Light weight, attractive, fast when it works. Good battery life. Cons: I bought two of these, one is doing fine so far (60 days from purchase, used for less than a month), the other one, has completely failed and I am in the process of returning to HP. It suddenly quit working and attempts to recover (reset PC) failed. HP sent a USB Recovery drive and its still not right, getting bad Meta File errors and wont accept Windows Updates. Not very pleased at all, and I consider myself relatively knowledgeable and enjoy fixing things. This.... sucks. If it weren't for a very amazing HP tech support agent, I would probably just pitch this thing in the trash. Still trying to get it working. The other machine is still doing fine, thus I gave it a 3 rating overall. It certainly has a lot of potential of being a great machine, its just that now I am skeptical and wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. Please make sure you have a good restore point created on your machine TODAY, and keep a recovery disk always at the ready. Back up your files! Overall Review: Its too early to recommend or not, if you asked me today, I would say pick something else and not risk the nightmare I am having. If you are super good with these things, you can go fo it and purchase one of these. They are fast machines, sleek and relatively fast performers.
Pros: The setup was very quick with Cortana. The whole family loves the computer. We are using it for school work, work documents, Steam gaming, etc. Not into intense gaming, so no idea of the performance there. The backlit keyboard is a nice feature. Quick response to using multiple applications at once. The computer runs pretty cool so far as well. Love! Cons: Heavy on security, but that may not be a con to others. Overall Review: Very happy and would consider buying another of this model. Newegg had the best price!
Pros: Bought for personal use post- retirement. Light weight and simple set up. Fingerprint ID is great. Everything I need. Overall Review: Highly recommend.
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX431FN-IH74 Ultra-thin and Light 14-inch FHD Laptop, Intel Core i7-8565U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB PCIE SSD, GeForce MX150, Windows 10, Silver Blue, ASUS
$899.99
Features
- Brand: ASUS
- Series: ZenBook
- Model: UX431FN-IH74
- Part Number: 90NB0MC3-M00280
- Color: Utopia Blue Metal
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8565U 1.80 GHz
- Screen: 14"
- Memory: 16 GB LPDDR3
- Storage: 512 GB M.2 PCIe Gen3x2 NVMe SSD
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce MX150
- Video Memory: 2 GB GDDR5
- Dimensions (W x D x H): 12.72" x 8.31" x 0.63"
- Weight: 3.20 lbs.
- Other Features: Fingerprint reader
- CPU Type: Intel Core i7 8th Gen
- CPU Speed: 8565U (1.80 GHz)
- Core Name: Whiskey Lake
- Number of Cores: Quad-core Processor
- CPU L3 Cache: 8 MB
- Screen Size: 14.0"
- Touchscreen: No
- Wide Screen Support: Yes
- Display Type: Full HD
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- LCD Features: Ultra Slim 250 nits, Anti-Glare, 72% NTSC
- GPU/VPU: NVIDIA GeForce MX150
- Graphic Type: Dedicated Card
- Storage Spec: 512 GB M.2 PCIe Gen3x2 NVMe SSD
- Memory Spec: 16 GB onboard
- Optical Drive Type: No
- WLAN: 802.11ac Wireless LAN
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.2
- USB: 1 x USB 2.0 1 x USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2
- HDMI: 1 x HDMI
- Audio Ports: 1 x Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack
- Audio: Built-in array microphone harmon / kardon
- Speaker: Built-in 4-way stereo speakers
- Keyboard: Illuminated Chiclet Keyboard
- Backlit Keyboard: Backlit
- Webcam: HD Web Camera
- Card Reader: SD
- Style: Thin and Light
- Type: Mainstream
- Usage: Consumer
- AC Adapter: 65-watt AC adapter
- Battery: 47 WHrs, 2S1P, 2-cell Li-ion
Description
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX431FN-IH74 Ultra-thin and Light 14-inch FHD Laptop, Intel Core i7-8565U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB PCIE SSD, GeForce MX150, Windows 10, Silver Blue
User reviews
Pros: Super Fast, light weight Cons: Battery doesn't seem to last longer than 8 hours but that is still not a problem Overall Review: I would purchase this laptop again and again!
Pros: Small, sturdy and light Decent light gaming performance Cons: Short, non standard power cable Overall Review: Would recommend as a commuter/school laptop that I would buy again in a heartbeat Short power cable is my only gripe, but that's likely designed to be a feature of it's portability
Pros: Nice and easy SSD Quick boot-up Good connectivity (there is faster USB available but you have all essential profiles here) Disk space good... I divided into three partitions: Win10 system, DATA space, LINUX Mint system Backlit keyboard, easy touch Touchpad is very effective and responsive Headjack and Bluetooth Cons: If you need 10key you'll need a separate plugin or buy the "Zenbook Pro" with the touchpad screen feature. If you need the fastest USB... upgrade to the "Pro". Not important for me... but no touch screen... some people may use that? The "home" and "end" keys are important to me and I would have liked if ASUS had a defined key spot or a different location then in the middle f9 and f10 keys... this is the only reason I did not give a 5 out of 5. To fix the problem I painted a unique colour dot on each. Overall Review: I bought is model because of the cost/performance/feature mix which meet my essentials. I specifically wanted a smaller screen because of travel (eg table tray on plane); I wanted SSD for quicker performance, greater reliability and saving battery power. I felt the faster CPU performance (like I9 or AMD) would be lost on me when using a laptop. The 8th gen I7 has more then enough get-up to run Office Suite, Abobe and basic internet. The connectivity (USB port/Card/headphone jack/bluetooth) was important but again a compromise... the newer USB is definitely faster but completely unimportant for me on a laptop... I use VNC/VPN/Cloud for file transfer. Finally, I LOVE the backlit keyboard.