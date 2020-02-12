Hot Deals on Home Theater Systems from Amazon

Features
- Brand Name: Frisby Audio
- Item Weight: 25.9 pounds
- Product Dimensions: 14.2 x 8.2 x 13.6 inches
- Item model number: FS-5120BT
- Output Wattage: 125 watts
- Color Name: Black
- Special Features: Digital Optical Input, Bluetooth Streaming
- Speaker Type: Surround
- Frequency Response Curve: 20Hz-200Hz
Description
COMPLETE SYSTEM: All-in-one ready to use home theater system right out of the box. All you need to do is connect the appropriate cables and power it up!; BLUETOOTH FEATURE: Bluetooth connectivity for a more versatile experience, you can connect with most Bluetooth devices to stream wireless.; RGB...
Onkyo HT-S3910 Home Audio Theater Receiver and Speaker Package, Front/Center Speaker, 4 Surround Speakers, Subwoofer and Receiver, 4K Ultra HD (2019 Model) (Renewed)
Description
COMPLETE SOUND. Take at-home movie nights from dull to dramatic: 1 Front/Center Speaker: Full-Range, Acoustic-Suspension, 4 Surround Speakers: Full-Range, Acoustic Suspension, 1 Subwoofer: Bass reflex and 1 Receiver: 4K/60p video and HDR.; BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE. Seamlessly connect your phone,...
Monoprice HT-35 Premium 5.1-Channel Home Theater System - Charcoal, with Powered Subwoofer, Low Profile Speaker Grilles, Secure Mounting Option
Description
The Monoprice Premium HT-35 5.1 Home Theater System takes your home theater to a new level! The HT-35 has been engineered with appearance, aesthetics and sonic superiority in mind. Featuring four satellite speakers, a center channel speaker, and a 200 watt, 8in subwoofer, the HT-35 is easy to...