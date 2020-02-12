    Hot Deals on Home Theater Systems from Amazon

    Staff
    FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestStumbleUpon
    Frisby Audio 125 Watt Home Theater 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System with Subwoofer, Bluetooth Wireless Streaming from Devices & Media Reader, RGB LED Pulse Lighting, Digital Optical Input – Black
    $99.95
    Buy This Item
    amazon.com

    Features

    • Brand Name: Frisby Audio
    • Item Weight: 25.9 pounds
    • Product Dimensions: 14.2 x 8.2 x 13.6 inches
    • Item model number: FS-5120BT
    • Output Wattage: 125 watts
    • Color Name: Black
    • Special Features: Digital Optical Input, Bluetooth Streaming
    • Speaker Type: Surround
    • Frequency Response Curve: 20Hz-200Hz

    Description

    COMPLETE SYSTEM: All-in-one ready to use home theater system right out of the box. All you need to do is connect the appropriate cables and power it up!; BLUETOOTH FEATURE: Bluetooth connectivity for a more versatile experience, you can connect with most Bluetooth devices to stream wireless.; RGB...

    Onkyo HT-S3910 Home Audio Theater Receiver and Speaker Package, Front/Center Speaker, 4 Surround Speakers, Subwoofer and Receiver, 4K Ultra HD (2019 Model) (Renewed)

    Onkyo HT-S3910 Home Audio Theater Receiver and Speaker Package, Front/Center Speaker, 4 Surround Speakers, Subwoofer and Receiver, 4K Ultra HD (2019 Model) (Renewed)

    $298.50
    Buy This Item
    amazon.com

    Description

    COMPLETE SOUND. Take at-home movie nights from dull to dramatic: 1 Front/Center Speaker: Full-Range, Acoustic-Suspension, 4 Surround Speakers: Full-Range, Acoustic Suspension, 1 Subwoofer: Bass reflex and 1 Receiver: 4K/60p video and HDR.; BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE. Seamlessly connect your phone,...

    Monoprice HT-35 Premium 5.1-Channel Home Theater System - Charcoal, with Powered Subwoofer, Low Profile Speaker Grilles, Secure Mounting Option

    Monoprice HT-35 Premium 5.1-Channel Home Theater System - Charcoal, with Powered Subwoofer, Low Profile Speaker Grilles, Secure Mounting Option

    $265.99
    Buy This Item
    amazon.com

    Description

    The Monoprice Premium HT-35 5.1 Home Theater System takes your home theater to a new level! The HT-35 has been engineered with appearance, aesthetics and sonic superiority in mind. Featuring four satellite speakers, a center channel speaker, and a 200 watt, 8in subwoofer, the HT-35 is easy to...

    You may also like