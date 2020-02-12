Latest Computer Deals

$759.99
Features
- Brand: ASUS
- Series: ROG Strix
- Model: GL10CS-NH561
- Type: Gaming & Entertainment
- Form Factor: Tower
- Usage: Consumer
- Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F 2.90 GHz
- Processor Main Features: 64 bit 6-Core Processor
- Cache Per Processor: 9 MB L3 Cache
- Memory: 8 GB DDR4
- Storage: 512 GB SSD
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB
- Power Supply: 500W 80+ Gold Power Supply
- Case: Transparent Side Panel
- Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Chipset: Intel B360
- CPU Type: Intel Core i5 9th Gen
- CPU Speed: 9400F (2.90 GHz)
- L3 Cache Per CPU: 9 MB
- CPU Main Features: 64 bit 6-Core Processor
- GPU/VGA Type: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660
- Video Memory: 6 GB GDDR5
- Virtual Reality Ready: Yes
- Memory Capacity: 8 GB DDR4
- Memory Slot (Total): 2
- Maximum Memory Supported: 32 GB
- SSD: 512 GB
- LAN Speed: 10/100/1000Mbps
- WLAN: 802.11ac Wireless LAN
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0
- Front USB: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- Front Audio Ports: 1 x Mic in / headphone out
- Rear USB: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- RJ45: 1 port
- Rear Audio Ports: 3 ports
- Mouse Type: USB Mouse
- Keyboard Type: USB Keyboard
- Dimensions (H x W x D): 16.85" x 7.09" x 16.93"
- Weight: 17.64 lbs.
- Package Contents: 1 x keyboard 1 x mouse 1 x power cord 1 x warranty card 1 x quick manual
- Date First Available: October 02, 2019
Description
ASUS - Gaming Desktop PC - Intel Core i5-9400F (6-Core 2.9 GHz), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, 8 GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD, Intel B360, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, GL10CS
User reviews
Overall Review: I got around 100-140 fps at epic settings in fortnite
Pros: First of all, this desktop comes with an extra side panel that is semi-transparent acrylic and is an awesome addition to give you freedom to personalize the PC. This is a great idea, and is further enhanced by having RGB lighting inside that can be customized through Aura Sync. The overall case aesthetic design is fantastic! I think the location of the power button being on the top and slightly to the side is excellent. I have easy access to the button yet won't accidentally bump it when using the other ports on the top. The included keyboard and mouse are fairly basic (lightweight plastic, and not backlit) but do the job out of the box. I think it's assumed that they would be replaced with your own peripherals but are meant to be included for a mostly complete experience out of the box. Most of the specs are respectable (no pun intended). The Intel i5 9400F is an fantastic processor for gaming at an entry level. Excellent choice with more than plenty of power for the price. Having an SSD for the main drive is great as it destroys traditional hard drives in startup and loading times. The Gigabit LAN with 802.11ac wifi means that you have the latest compatibility with 2.4 and 5ghz wireless. Bluetooth 5.0 included is icing on the cake. The Armoury Crate software is pretty neat. The interface has cool information and is the hub for the customization and personalization needs like RGB controls. Cons: My PC arrived with the CPU heatsink detached from the motherboard (!!) which appeared to be such that whoever assembled it didn't have the quick snap on plugs set to stay locked. I found them switched to the detach setting. Fortunately, no damage had occurred, but I did have to reapply the thermal paste since some of it ended up smeared on points where it came into contact with the case and components when loose. And finally, I think the airflow in this case could be a bit better. When using an entry level graphics card, airflow is more valuable to keep things quiet as well as to maintain performance. This case comes without any intake fans and only has one 80mm fan out the back to attemp to draw from near the CPU. Overall Review: With the GTX 1060 being the previous generation, you could do quite a bit better with a configuration that has an RTX 2060 graphics card in it. That said, you still get decent performance with this configuration. My favorite game to run is Monster Hunter World and it can handle it just fine with the game graphics set to High and with variable resolution enabled. Asus in general is one of the most reliable manufacturers and includes the least bloatware for their desktops, so I highly recommend them.
Pros: Today I will be reviewing the ASUS Gaming Desktop. I will start with the loves then move to the likes. I really love the sleek look of this case. The front RGB does glow and change colors so I was a bit taken aback when I plugged it in. I figured that it would be a sticker at best and was pleasantly surprised at what I got. It shipped with a solid side panel that was super easy to swap out for the INCLUDED clear show panel “nice touch”. The lights inside the PC are very bright and change colors. The intel i5 2.9 GHz processor is great. I have been running my VM on this without any issues. I have also played Portal “original” on max settings without an issue. World of Warships, World of Tanks, Nintendo and Xbox emulators and some older classic games with ZERO issues. NVIDIA always has great products so with the paring of the ASUS mother board it was a one-two punch. I did not see any identifying marks on the SSD but it has performed well and I have no complaints. With the SSD the boot times are great! The system as a whole was light on bloatware. My only issue is with the McAfee antivirus and I will go into that in the cons. The memory was ok but it's easy enough to expand that I only had one stick in the PC that I got so adding a second stick would be easy down the road I feel I need to. I have saved the best for last here, I really like the built in Wi-Fi. It can't be said enough in today's machines to not include a GREAT Wi-Fi module into any pre-built PC is just unacceptable and this unit does not disappoint. Fast and strong “has extendable antennas”is all I have to say about it. Cons: The biggest con without doubt is McAfee Antivirus, If you are trying to push performance why on earth would you use this software. It is known for bogging down systems with redundant processes, If you have gotten one of these PC’s please remove this software and replace it with one of the hundreds of other antivirus software’s out there, please. The nice thing is that this software was easy to remove. The Windows Home “kind of a con Home sucks lol” 64bit is the standard any more. I love windows, don't get me wrong, but Home does have limited features and Powershell was light out of the box I had to install several add-on's. Overall Review: I have been very happy with this machine, I have had no issues with it. The parts seem like they are quality and having an ASUS motherboard 2 and NVIDIA Video cards 4 in two other computers I can say with experience that I love both product lines and they are built to last!
DELL OPTIPLEX 3070 (G14D2) - Business Desktop PC - Intel Core i5 9500 (6-Core 3.0 GHz), Intel UHD Graphics 630, 8 GB DDR4, 1 TB HDD, Intel H370, Small Form Factor, Windows 10 Pro 64-bit, DELL
$719.99
Features
- Brand: DELL
- Series: OptiPlex 3070
- Model: G14D2
- Type: Business Desktops & Workstations
- Monitor: Monitor not included
- Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- CPU Type: Intel Core i5 9th Gen
- CPU Speed: 9500 (3.00 GHz)
- GPU/VGA Type: Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Memory Capacity: 8 GB DDR4
- SSD: No
- HDD: 1 TB
- Optical Drive Type: DVD+R/RW
- Screen Size: No Screen
- Weight: 11.60 lb
- Package Contents: Package Contents: OptiPlex 3070 System Power Cord Keyboard Mouse Documentation: Safety/Environment and Regulatory Guide (English/French Multi-language) Quick Setup Guide
- Date First Available: January 21, 2020
Description
DELL OPTIPLEX 3070 (G14D2) - Business Desktop PC - Intel Core i5 9500 (6-Core 3.0 GHz), Intel UHD Graphics 630, 8 GB DDR4, 1 TB HDD, Intel H370, Small Form Factor, Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
HP Business Desktop ProDesk 600 G4 Desktop Computer 4FZ41UT#ABA- Intel Core i5 (8th Gen) i5-8500T 2.10 GHz - 8 GB DDR4 SDRAM - 256 GB SSD - Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit (English) - Desktop Mini, HP
$719.99
Features
- Brand: HP
- Series: ProDesk 600 G4
- Model: 4FZ41UT#ABA
- Type: Business Desktops & Workstations
- Form Factor: Mini PC
- Usage: Business
- Colors: Black
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8500T 2.10 GHz
- Processor Main Features: 64 bit 6-Core Processor
- Cache Per Processor: 9 MB L3 Cache
- Memory: 8 GB DDR4 2666
- Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Power Supply: 65W
- Monitor: Monitor not included
- Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Chipset: Intel Q370
- CPU Type: Intel Core i5 8th Gen
- CPU Speed: 8500T (2.10 GHz)
- L3 Cache Per CPU: 9 MB
- CPU Main Features: 64 bit 6-Core Processor
- GPU/VGA Type: Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Graphics Interface: Integrated video
- Memory Capacity: 8 GB DDR4
- Memory Speed: DDR4 2666
- Memory Spec: 8 GB x 1
- Memory Slot (Total): 2
- Memory Slot (Available): 1
- Maximum Memory Supported: 32 GB
- SSD: 256 GB
- HDD: No
- Optical Drive Type: No
- Screen Size: No Screen
- LAN Speed: 10/100/1000Mbps
- WLAN: Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9560 802.11ac (2x2)
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0
- Front USB: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2
- Front Audio Ports: 2
- Video Ports: 2 Display Port
- Rear USB: 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2
- RJ45: 1 port
- Keyboard Type: USB Business Slim Wired Keyboard
- Mouse Type: HP USB Optical Mouse
- Dimensions (H x W x D): 1.34" x 6.97" x 6.89"
- Weight: 2.75 lbs.
- Date First Available: December 05, 2019
Description
HP Business Desktop ProDesk 600 G4 Desktop Computer 4FZ41UT#ABA- Intel Core i5 (8th Gen) i5-8500T 2.10 GHz - 8 GB DDR4 SDRAM - 256 GB SSD - Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit (English) - Desktop Mini