    LG DVD Player with USB Direct Recording – DP132

    Staff
    $26.99
    walmart.com

    Features

    • Features: No
    • Brand: LG
    • Model: DP132
    • Connector Type: 1 x Composite Video, 1 x RCA Audio L+R, 1 x USB
    • Manufacturer Part Number: dp132
    • Assembled Product Weight: 3.8 lbs
    • Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 2.50 x 11.00 x 11.50 Inches

    Description

    Complete your entertainment center with the LG DVD Player with USB Direct Recording - DP132. It makes it easy to watch DVDs and play CDs. You can also play media from your USB device. The LG DVD player recorder offers support for different formats, including DVD-ROM/DVD+/-R/RW and CD-R/RW. It...

