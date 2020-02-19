Midway on Blu-ray

On December 7, 1941, Japanese forces launch a devastating attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. naval base in Hawaii. Six months later, the Battle of Midway commences on June 4, 1942, as the Japanese navy once again plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II.

Starring Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson and Woody Harrelson – Directed by Roland Emmerich



