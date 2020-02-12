Top Selling Home Audio Speakers at New Egg

$159.95
Features
- Brand: JBL
- Model: Control Xstream
- Part Number: CONTROLXSTREAMUS
- Type: Speakers
- Sold As: Pair
- Driver Units: Low-frequency transducer: 5.25" (133mm) woofer High-frequency transducer: 1" (25mm) tweeter
- Power Rating: Rated power: 30W per channel RMS
- Frequency Response: 70Hz-20kHz
- Connectors: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Aux-in
- Power Supply: 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz, 60 Watts
- Color: Black
- Dimensions & Weight: Dimensions: 5.73" x 9.98" x 7.01" per speaker Weight: 5.84 lbs. (Primary speaker); 5.80 lbs. (Secondary speaker)
- Package Contents: 1 x JBL Control XStream (Master) 1 x JBL Control XStream (Slave) 2 x Regional power cord(s) 1 x Quick-start guide 1 x Safety & Warranty sheet
- Date First Available: August 23, 2019
Description
JBL Control Xstream (CONTROLXSTREAMUS) Wireless Stereo Speakers - Pair (Black)
User reviews
Overall Review: Sounds great!!
Pros: Great price bought on cyber Monday Overall Review: Happy with speakers with excellent price . Need to purchase couple more .
Pros: Good audio with nice bass Cons: Chromecast audio is very unreliable Overall Review: I like the sound of these speakers, considering their small size. However, the 3/8 in wall mount screw doesn’t match the mount size used by most speakers (1/4 in) and Google Chromecast only likes to work when it feels like it. Issue sometimes is my Apple phone, sometimes the speaker software, sometimes the moon’s phase. Unless you’re very patient And a little techie, this won’t be a good substitute for other reliable and easy-to-use multi-room speaker systems.
Energy (by Klipsch) Power12 Sub 12" 150W Front-Firing Rear Ported Subwoofer (Black), Energy
$149.99
Features
- Brand: Energy
- Model: POWER12
- Type: Subwoofer
- Sold As: Single
- Driver Units: 12" front-firing woofer
- Power Rating: FTC Rated Power: 150 watts dynamic, 75 watts continuous
- Frequency Response: 35Hz - 120Hz (+/-3dB)
- Connectors: Input: Two line level / LFE RCA inputs and two high level speaker inputs
- Power Supply: 100 - 240 V, 50/60 Hz universal power supply with 0.5 watt power standby
- Color: Black matte vinyl
- Dimensions & Weight: Dimensions: 14.00" x 13.50" x 16.00" Weight: 23.00 lbs.
- Date First Available: July 31, 2013
Description
Energy (by Klipsch) Power12 Sub 12" 150W Front-Firing Rear Ported Subwoofer (Black)
User reviews
Pros: LOVE IT ! This helps everything from Movies to Music to those kids cartoons you have seen 200 times now. Makes it all sound 100x better. Cons: None Overall Review: This met and or exceeded all my expectations. Two Thumbs Up
Pros: Sound is clean, clear, and potent at lower levels. Cons: It is NOT 150W, but is actually 100W according to the power source on the speaker. Volume can't be turned up up very loud without the speaker over extending and sounding terrible. Takes up a lot of space for the little sound you get. Overall Review: I bought this speaker to replace my 8" Sony 100W subwoofer. At 150W, 12" I expected it to be an upgrade. After I disconnected my Sony, and connected up the Energy, I noticed although it sounded pretty good, it was no match for my Sony 8" 100W. So I examined the Energy a little bit more, and realized that it's actually 100W, not 150W as advertised. Overall, as a 100W sub, the bass is pretty clean, and resonates really well on the lows, but at a 100W, there are probably some cheaper and better options out there. It doesn't quite hit as hard or loudly as the Sony 8", which I'm back to using now for the stronger bass.
Pros: This thing really does have a nice loud bass. It shakes our house pretty well. It is now in a fairly large room, and performes better than expected, expecially for a 150 W sub. I would buy this again at the price I paid - $99 (150 less 50 rebate). If the price was over 150, I would opt for the BIC F-12, Those are very good subs as well. Again, I am really happy with this sub for the $99, 150w category. As others have said, it is quite small for a good 12" sub, but small is relative; it is HUGE compaired to an 8" sub if that's what your used to, so keep that in mind. Cons: The sound is a little muddy, expecially at full volume. I don't like the sound of the speaker at full volume (meaning the sub turned all the way up, not the amp turned all the way up). It would be nice to have a clearer sound coming from the speaker, but hey, it was $99, it sounds great for that price. Overall Review: I use pretty much only use this for movies. I don't know if I'd want much more bass than this speaker puts out (again, a clearer bass would be nice). This speaker does not have a LOT of excursion, but I kind'a like that as it doesn't sound too airy. I like the slot port, no chuffing.
Pioneer ELITE SW-E10 Andrew Jones Designed Elite Powered Subwoofer, Pioneer
$179.00
Features
- Brand: Pioneer
- Model: SW-E10
- Type: Subwoofer
- Sold As: Single
- Driver Units: Woofer: 10"
- Power Rating: Maximum Output Power: 600 Watt Peak, 300 RMS
- Frequency Response: 30 Hz - 150 Hz
- Power Supply: Power Requirement: 100v - 240v
- Color: Black
- Dimensions & Weight: Dimensions: 13.20" x 13.20" x 13.20" Dimensions (With Feet): 15.40" x 13.20" x 13.40" Weight (Each): 34.00 lbs.
- Date First Available: October 08, 2019
Description
Pioneer ELITE SW-E10 Andrew Jones Designed Elite Powered Subwoofer
User reviews
Pros: Power,sealed,small,heavy,price discounted to under 200.00 Cons: A pair is needed for a large room,msrp too high. Overall Review: Great little sealed sub,plenty of power.
Pros: Supplies bass where my Vanatoo Transparent One speakers leave off I can now FEEL movies, games, music Great price for brand name high wattage woofer Newegg's customer replies gave me the confidence that it would work with my system Cons: Nothing to complain about at all Overall Review: Highly recommended at this price
Overall Review: I have been waiting for years to add a subwoofer to my home audio setup. I am so glad I finally added this unit. It is very economical, it adds just enough bass for my listening preferences!