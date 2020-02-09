    Spider-Man: Far From Home (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Copy)

    Staff
    FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestStumbleUpon
    Spider-Man: Far From Home (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Copy)
    $14.68
    Buy This Item
    walmart.com

    Features

    • Manufacturer Part Number: BR55776
    • Movie Genre: Action & Adventure
    • Target Audience: General/trade
    • Edition: + DVD + Digital HD ed.
    • Actors: Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya
    • Duration: 129 min
    • Director: Jon Watts
    • Brand: Sony Pictures
    • Studio & Production Company: Sony Pictures Marvel Studios
    • Theatrical Release Date: 07/02/2019
    • Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 9.00 x 6.00 x 1.50 Inches

    Description

    Spider-Man: Far From Home Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

    You may also like