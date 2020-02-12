Spotlight: Gaming Computers

$1,092.99
Features
- Brand: SkyTech
- Model: ST-BLAZE-II-0007-NE
- Type: Gaming & Entertainment
- Form Factor: Mid Tower
- Usage: Consumer
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.60 GHz
- Processor Main Features: 64 bit 6-Core 12-Thread Processor
- Cache Per Processor: 32 MB L3 Cache
- Memory: 16 GB DDR4 3000 MHz
- Storage: 500 GB SSD
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8 GB
- Power Supply: 550W 80 Plus Bronze
- Case: Skytech mATX Mid-Tower Tempered Glass Gaming Case 3 x 120mm Ring RGB Fans
- Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Chipset: AMD B450
- GPU/VGA Type: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
- Video Memory: 8 GB GDDR6
- Virtual Reality Ready: Yes
- WLAN: 802.11ac Wireless LAN
- Date First Available: August 07, 2019
Description
SkyTech - Gaming Desktop PC - AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6-Core 3.6 GHz), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER (8 GB), 16 GB DDR4, 500 GB SSD, AMD B450, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, Blaze II
User reviews
Pros: - Spectacular GPU for the price - 16 GB of ram - Case is pleasing - No bloatware at ALL - I'm now an FPS deity Cons: - Silent mode is required or you'll go mad - Setup isn't the most straight-forward - 500GB hard drive isn't a lot, considering the size of games in 2019 - A piece was missing (for NVMe installation) - Small power supply, although was more than enough for my needs Overall Review: I've owned this product for just a few days, and it's wondrous what it can do. For this price, I can't have asked for any more. The tower has a small footprint and the RGB is appealing. Arrived on time in a big obnoxious box that says "SKYTECH GAMING" so your neighbors will know you're a total dork. The included keyboard and mouse were an added bonus, they're pretty solid too. Setup was sort of confusing, as you're told to review the quick-start guide before powering on... which wasn't included? Not sure if it's supposed to be, but quickly googling "Sky Tech Quick Start Guide" brought me to the PDF online. I also wanted to upgrade the storage immediately as I knew I'd probably burn through 500 GB quickly, so I purchased a Samsung 970 EVO M.2 NVMe drive, but the screw that's needed to secure it into place wasn't included. I learned that the motherboard should include those screws, and because this setup was pre-constructed, I can understand that some/most of the superfluous adapters and screws were omitted. Still, had to get a screw kit to lock it down. PC boots to Windows 10 setup, which was a breeze. This is my first PC in 10 years (purchased my previous one on Newegg as well, was very future-proofed but is showing its age). No bloatware whatsoever - very happy to see that. Also noticed a switch on the power supply for "Silent Mode". This was on by default, so out of curiosity I turned it off and BOY OH BOY does it make a difference. I can't tell a discernible difference from air-flow with it off, but there is clearly a loud fan turning on, so it must help with cooling. Which brings to my next point: the power supply size. 550 W 80+ Bronze isn't a great deal of power if you're looking to overclock - which I'm not. I imagine if I get into the nitty gritty in the future, I may want to upgrade to a 650 80+ gold, but it serves my purposes greatly for the time being. And a note for those on the fence about PC gaming: as I noted previously, this is my first new rig in a decade. I purchased a 144hz monitor and loaded up CounterStrike: Source, a game from 2004. Clearly this wouldn't tax my machine, but I wanted to give it a quick test. I used to be okay at CS:S, so jumping back in after a 5 year absence I was pretty mediocre, maybe with a kill/death ratio of 1.00 after about a half hour of play. It wasn't until I realized that I was playing at 60hz this whole time and I needed to activate 144hz from the display settings. Once I turned it up to 144hz, I went back into CS:S for 40 minutes. My kill/death ratio SKYROCKETED to 8.00 when I rejoined the same server, same players. I couldn't BELIEVE the difference that 144hz made, and this computer is well equipped to run games like CS, Fortnight, Apex, you name it. It really will give you a competitive edge. I would say purchase this in a heartbeat for the money. It's pre-built, so you lose some agency in that regard, but if you're a tiny bit savvy (and I like to think that maybe I am) you can overcome the small shortcomings. (Hopefully will update this review after a few weeks to ensure it continues to work as expected, or if I find any surprising bonuses/caveats)
Pros: Case looks cool Fast and smooth Cons: GPU they used get loud and goes up to 82°C PSU needs upgrading MISSING M.2 SCREW!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Low storage Storage is Adata ssd with a slow read/write speed Poor airflow due to glass being in the middle of the case fan. Overall Review: I am very satisfied with the PC. I'm happy with the performace. It might be too much for it as you can build one with better specs with similar price. They dont include any of the extra cables and M.2 SCREW for storage expansion.PC can get loud under a load, even with quiet mode on Overall I love the computer but wished they gave everything like you would get from building your own PC
Pros: -gtx 2070 super from PNY (that in my opinion is great), especially at this price range -CPU. GPU, and SSD run at good/great temps at idle/low stress with silent fans -good temps under stress too (tested only at 144 hz full hd for AAA titles and some minor rendering) -VERY good performance for any triple A titles on maxed out settings -Very good airflow -Good customer service, despite super busy times after boxing week or black friday sales, you can chat with them under 10 minutes online -Great size, especially if size is an issue (this is a micro atx form) -Rigid boxing and protection Cons: -550 watt psu is a con down the road especially, get a 650 or 750 if you can (and DEFINITELY read temp ratings and operating temps) -psu can get hot, make sure to turn the "silent fan" off -Not really a con, but DEFINITELY check your pins and wiring before booting (if you know what you are doing) with ANY computer case you buy. Shipping can disconnect stuff -Again not a con. but you will get that empty spot, and the ssd you get with this unit is a SATA connected ssd. Performance wise tested with a brand new wd black 500 gb has next to no difference in load times in games, rendering, boot up times, or anything (all under 1 seconds for me) -my bottom fan seems to not start at times, but when I clean shut down and power on it comes back on, not sure if its a cable issue, bios issue, or faulty fan Overall Review: Would recommend at 1500 with these specs until maybe Q3 of 2020
ABS Mage E - Intel Core i5-9400F - GeForce RTX 2060 - 16GB DDR4 - 512GB SSD - Gaming Desktop PC, ABS
$869.99
Features
- Brand: ABS Computer Technologies
- Series: Mage E
- Model: ALI296
- Type: Gaming & Entertainment
- Usage: Consumer
- Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F 2.90 GHz
- Processor Main Features: 64 bit 6-Core Processor
- Cache Per Processor: 9 MB L3 Cache
- Memory: 16 GB DDR4
- Storage: 512 GB SSD
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB
- Ethernet: Gigabit Ethernet
- Power Supply: 500W
- Case: Rosewill Tempered Glass and Steel SPECTRA C100
- Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Chipset: Intel H310
- GPU/VGA Type: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
- Video Memory: 6 GB GDDR6
- Virtual Reality Ready: Yes
- LAN Speed: 10/100/1000Mbps
- Front USB: 2 x USB 3.0 2 x USB 2.0
- Front Audio Ports: 2
- PS/2: 1 x PS/2 keyboard/mouse port
- Video Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.0b 3 x DisplayPort 1.4
- Rear USB: 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Supports ESD Protection) 4 x USB 2.0 (Supports ESD Protection)
- RJ45: 1 port
- Rear Audio Ports: 3 ports
- PCI Slots (Available/Total): 1 x PCI Express 3.0 x16 Slot (PCIE2: x16 mode) 1 x PCI Express 2.0 x1 Slot
- Mouse Type: USB Mouse
- Keyboard Type: USB Keyboard
- Dimensions (H x W x D): 17.80" x 8.15" x 17.72"
- Date First Available: November 08, 2017
Description
ABS Mage E - Intel Core i5-9400F - GeForce RTX 2060 - 16GB DDR4 - 512GB SSD - Gaming Desktop PC
User reviews
Pros: High FPS Easy Setup Cons: Bad packaging They don't give you the extra SATA cable that your mother board comes with Have to manually adjust ram speed Video card sags due to them only using one of the screws to secure it to the case Not enough storage for gaming Overall Review: I would but it again Would be great if they include the extra SATA Cable as now I have to go buy one
Pros: Looked really cool. Very easy to set up. Games ran great. Cons: Had some damages. I had it for about 2 weeks, went to turn it on and nothing. No signs of life. Completely just dead. And this is upsetting because I saved up for 2 years to buy this computer. This was a dream, my dream. And my dreams got ruined. And I got so attached to it for the two weeks I had it and then it just died on me.
Cons: Mic jack seems not to work L Overall Review: Like the computer alot. Just wish I could figure out the mic problem.
ABS Mage M - Ryzen 7 3700X - GeForce RTX 2060 Super - 16GB DDR4 3000MHz - 1TB SSD - Gaming Desktop PC, ABS
$1,299.99
Features
- Brand: ABS Computer Technologies
- Series: Mage M
- Model: ALA147
- Type: Gaming & Entertainment
- Form Factor: Mid Tower
- Usage: Consumer
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.60 GHz
- Processor Main Features: 64 bit 8-Core 16-Thread Processor
- Cache Per Processor: 32 MB L3 Cache
- Memory: 16 GB DDR4 3000 MHz
- Storage: 1 TB SSD
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8 GB
- Power Supply: 550W 80+ Bronze
- Case: Rosewill SPECTRA D100 ATX Mid Tower With Tempered Glass Case 4x 120 mm RGB fans
- Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- GPU/VGA Type: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
- Video Memory: 8 GB GDDR6
- Virtual Reality Ready: Yes
- LAN Speed: 10/100/1000Mbps
- WLAN: 802.11ac Wireless LAN
- Front USB: 1 x USB 2.0 2 x USB 3.0
- Front Audio Ports: 1 x Microphone 1 x Headphone
- PS/2: 1 x PS/2 Mouse/Keyboard Combo Port
- Video Ports: 1 HDMI, 3 Display Ports
- Rear USB: 2 x USB 2.0 (Supports ESD Protection) 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Supports ESD Protection)
- RJ45: 1 port
- Rear Audio Ports: 3 x HD Audio Jacks: Line in / Front Speaker / Microphone
- PCI Slots (Available/Total): 1 x PCI Express 3.0 x16 Slot 1 x PCI Express 2.0 x1 Slot
- Mouse Type: USB Mouse
- Keyboard Type: USB Keyboard
- Dimensions (H x W x D): 18.50" x 8.27" x 17.32"
- Date First Available: September 24, 2019
Description
ABS Mage M - Ryzen 7 3700X - GeForce RTX 2060 Super - 16GB DDR4 3000MHz - 1TB SSD - Gaming Desktop PC
User reviews
Pros: Plug and play , baby! Cons: A wee bit noisy. The fans could be upgraded to reduce noise. It's not loud, it is just that I can (barely) hear them. I would rather not have all the stupid LEDs lighting up the case (so I turned them off), but my three year old grand daughter loves them! Overall Review: Well worth the money. I would purchase it again. If they offered the option of a super silent package, I would of opted for it.
Pros: As of right now a week in I have had no issues with this computer. Cons: I've been trying to stream lately and wanted a 2nd monitor to watch chat on and watch my own stream but it dosen't have a 2nd hdmi port unfortunate still a good computer. Overall Review: Good computer
Pros: The computer runs great, the 2060 super is impressive. Cons: Does not use all compatible parts. Overall Review: I love the computer I really enjoy using it. The thing I don't like is that they didn't take the time to use compatible parts. In my case they use Rosewill RGB fans, that kit is not compatible with the motherboard (ASRock) that ships with the computer. I emailed their support (which is really helpful) and was sent a replacement fan kit and it still didn't work, ABS offered to have me ship the computer back so they could look into it and fix it. I then looked into if the hardware was even compatible and found out it is not. They took it to their product management team as even the support staff seemed to think it should be and I was told that it's working as designed because they put a switch on the case. The problem now is the replacement fan kit they sent me isn't compatible with the case. If you're ok with this then I recommend the computer, if you want to be able to control your RGB through the software like you can with so many other setups then this is not for you.