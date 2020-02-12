The Latest TV Shows on Blu-ray at Walmart

Features
- Duration: 60 min
- Studio & Production Company: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
- Original Languages: English
- Series Title: Peppa Pig
- Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 5.40 x 7.50 x 0.70 Inches (US)
Description
Join Peppa and brother George as their bedtime story turns them into Princess Peppa and Sir George the Brave who together meet a wizard, encounter a scary dragon and attend a huge party! Then, Peppa and George both fall asleep waiting for The Tooth Fairy! Play "I Spy" with Peppa and her family on...
Star Trek: Discovery: Season Two (DVD), Paramount
Features
- manufacturer_part_number: cbs:
- Target Audience: General/trade
- Studio & Production Company: Paramount
- Actors: Michelle Yeoh
- Original Languages: ENG
- Series Title: Star Trek Discovery CBS CBS
- Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 9.00 x 6.00 x 1.50 Inches
Description
After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, the U.S.S. Discovery welcomes aboard Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and begins a new mission to investigate the meaning behind seven mysterious red signals. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) grapples with her past growing...
Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Valentine (DVD), Warner Bros.
Features
- Features: SEASONAL (OTHER)Run Time: 50Release Date: 12/28/2010
- Manufacturer Part Number: D163232D
- Occasion: Valentine's Day
- Duration: 50 min
- Studio & Production Company: Warner Home Video
- Actors: Nicolette Little
- Original Languages: ENG
- Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 0.60 x 5.30 x 7.50 Inches
- Release Date: 01/04/2011
Description
Details Coming Soon Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Valentine (DVD)
Dragon Ball: Season 3 (DVD), Funimation
Features
- Features: No features description available
- Manufacturer Part Number: Dragon Ball: Season 3 (DVD)
- Model: VIPRB-Dragon Ball: Season 3 (DVD)
- Duration: 745 min
- Studio & Production Company: FUNimation Productions
- Actors: Tiffany Vollmer, Sonny Strait, Stephanie Nadolny
- Original Languages: Japanese
- Series Title: Dragon Ball
- Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 0.50 x 5.50 x 7.44 Inches
- Release Date: 02/02/2010
Description
Details Coming Soon Dragon Ball: Season 3 (DVD)
The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Twelfth and Final Season (DVD), Warner Bros.
Features
- Manufacturer Part Number: D729927D
- Target Audience: General/trade
- Studio & Production Company: Warner Home Video
- Actors: Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kevin Sussman
- Original Languages: ENG
- Series Title: Big Bang Theory CBS CBS
- Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 9.00 x 6.00 x 1.50 Inches
Description
The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Twelfth and Final Season (DVD) Now that Sheldon has married to neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler, he?ll have to make some additions to the ?Relationship Agreement.? Will their equation for marital bliss alter the chemistry between these two beautiful minds?...
Supernatural: The Complete Fourteenth Season (DVD), Warner Bros.
Features
- Features: No features description available
- Manufacturer Part Number: D733883D
- Target Audience: General/trade
- Model: VIPRB-Supernatural: S14 (DVD)
- Studio & Production Company: Warner Home Video
- Actors: Jared Padalecki, Mark Pellegrino, Alexander Calvert, Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles
- Original Languages: ENG
- Series Title: Supernatural
- Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 9.00 x 6.00 x 1.50 Inches
Description
Supernatural: The Complete Fourteenth Season (DVD) The thrilling journey of the Winchester brothers continues as SUPERNATURAL enters its historic fourteenth season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have matched wits with monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell. But in the show?s...