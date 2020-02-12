    Weekly DVD & Blu-ray Player Deals at Walmart

    Staff
    $49.97
    Features

    • Brand: Philips
    • Model: BDP1502/F7
    • Connector Type: USB, HDMI
    • manufacturer_part_number: bdp1502/f7
    • Assembled Product Weight: 2.21 lbs
    • Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 11.10 x 8.00 x 1.70 Inches

    Description

    With the Philips Blu-Ray and DVD Player - BDP1502/F7, movies never looked better. Incredibly sharp images in full HD 1080p are delivered from Blu-ray discs, while DVD upscaling offers near HD video quality. See more Blu-ray Disc playback for sharp images in full HD 1080p DVD video upscaling to...

    Sony 4K Upscaling 3D Streaming Blu-ray Disc Player - BDPS6700

    Sony 4K Upscaling 3D Streaming Blu-ray Disc Player - BDPS6700, Sony

    $98.00
    Features

    • Features: Yes
    • Brand: Sony
    • Model: BDPS6700
    • Streaming Services: Gracenote
    • Connector Type: 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB 2.0
    • Wireless Technology: Wi-Fi
    • manufacturer_part_number: bdps6700
    • Assembled Product Weight: 3.086 lb
    • Dimensions: 10.8 x 11.5 x 2.8 inches
    • Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 11.50 x 10.83 x 2.76 Inches

    Description

    Stream from various services and upscale your content to near-4K quality with the Sony 4K Upscaling 3D Streaming Blu-ray Disc Player - BDPS6700. Even connect wirelessly to Bluetooth headphones, wireless speakers, game controllers and more. Play music from CDs and other formats via USB in multiple...

    Sony Streaming Blu-ray Disc Player - BDP-S1700

    Sony Streaming Blu-ray Disc Player - BDP-S1700, Sony

    $68.00
    Features

    • Features: Yes
    • Brand: Sony
    • Model: BDPS1700
    • Streaming Services: Amazon Instant Video
    • Connector Type: 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB 2.0
    • manufacturer_part_number: bdp-s1700
    • Assembled Product Weight: 0.8 kg
    • Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 9.13 x 1.56 x 7.75 Inches

    Description

    This Sony Streaming Blu-ray Disc Player - BDP-S1700 allows you to instantly stream your favorite television shows, music, movies, and more. Now you can enjoy your favorite movies on Blu-ray in full HD, or play your favorite DVDs in near-HD quality. This system can stream from various streaming...

