Weekly DVD & Blu-ray Player Deals at Walmart

Features
- Brand: Philips
- Model: BDP1502/F7
- Connector Type: USB, HDMI
- manufacturer_part_number: bdp1502/f7
- Assembled Product Weight: 2.21 lbs
- Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 11.10 x 8.00 x 1.70 Inches
Description
With the Philips Blu-Ray and DVD Player - BDP1502/F7, movies never looked better. Incredibly sharp images in full HD 1080p are delivered from Blu-ray discs, while DVD upscaling offers near HD video quality. See more Blu-ray Disc playback for sharp images in full HD 1080p DVD video upscaling to...
Sony 4K Upscaling 3D Streaming Blu-ray Disc Player - BDPS6700, Sony
Features
- Features: Yes
- Brand: Sony
- Model: BDPS6700
- Streaming Services: Gracenote
- Connector Type: 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB 2.0
- Wireless Technology: Wi-Fi
- manufacturer_part_number: bdps6700
- Assembled Product Weight: 3.086 lb
- Dimensions: 10.8 x 11.5 x 2.8 inches
- Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 11.50 x 10.83 x 2.76 Inches
Description
Stream from various services and upscale your content to near-4K quality with the Sony 4K Upscaling 3D Streaming Blu-ray Disc Player - BDPS6700. Even connect wirelessly to Bluetooth headphones, wireless speakers, game controllers and more. Play music from CDs and other formats via USB in multiple...
Sony Streaming Blu-ray Disc Player - BDP-S1700, Sony
Features
- Features: Yes
- Brand: Sony
- Model: BDPS1700
- Streaming Services: Amazon Instant Video
- Connector Type: 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB 2.0
- manufacturer_part_number: bdp-s1700
- Assembled Product Weight: 0.8 kg
- Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 9.13 x 1.56 x 7.75 Inches
Description
This Sony Streaming Blu-ray Disc Player - BDP-S1700 allows you to instantly stream your favorite television shows, music, movies, and more. Now you can enjoy your favorite movies on Blu-ray in full HD, or play your favorite DVDs in near-HD quality. This system can stream from various streaming...