Weekly DVD & Blu-ray Player Deals at Walmart

Features Features : Yes

: Yes Brand : Sony

: Sony Model : BDPS1700

: BDPS1700 Streaming Services : Amazon Instant Video

: Amazon Instant Video Connector Type : 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB 2.0

: 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB 2.0 manufacturer_part_number : bdp-s1700

: bdp-s1700 Assembled Product Weight : 0.8 kg

: 0.8 kg Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 9.13 x 1.56 x 7.75 Inches

Description

This Sony Streaming Blu-ray Disc Player - BDP-S1700 allows you to instantly stream your favorite television shows, music, movies, and more. Now you can enjoy your favorite movies on Blu-ray in full HD, or play your favorite DVDs in near-HD quality. This system can stream from various streaming...