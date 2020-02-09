Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled, Activision, PlayStation 4, 047875883888 Activision Inc

Features Features : No features description available

Brand : Activision

Video Game Collection : Crash Bandicoot

Condition : New

Genre : Racing & Driving

Model : 047875883888

Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H) : 9.00 x 6.00 x 1.50 Inches

Release Date: 06/21/2019

Crash is back in the driver's seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It?s the authentic CTR experience plus a whole lot more, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max! Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and...